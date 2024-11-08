How to watch and listen to Indiana Hoosiers vs Michigan Wolverines 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs Michigan Wolverines NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Michigan Wolverines (5-4, 7th in Big Ten) head to Bloomington, Indiana, for a Saturday afternoon showdown against the undefeated No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers (9-0, 1st in Big Ten) at Indiana University Memorial Stadium.

After last week's home loss to the top-ranked Oregon, the Wolverines aim to bounce back, while the Hoosiers look to preserve their flawless record after a dominant road win over Michigan State. Both teams remain unbeaten in the Mountain West, and the Wolverines triumphed over the Hoosiers 52-7 in their last meeting, played in Michigan last season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Indiana Hoosiers vs Michigan Wolverines NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Indiana Hoosiers vs Michigan Wolverines: Date and kick-off time

The Indiana Hoosiers will take on Michigan Wolverines in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Memorial Stadium Location Bloomington, IN

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs Michigan Wolverines on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Indiana Hoosiers vs Michigan Wolverines

Audio Stream: Away: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE) | Home: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Indiana Hoosiers vs Michigan Wolverines team news & key players

Indiana Hoosiers team news

In the contest against the Spartans, Kurtis Rourke threw for 263 yards, completing 19 of 29 passes (65.5%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Justice Ellison rushed nine times for 32 yards, averaging 3.6 yards per carry, and also added three receptions for 22 yards. Ke’Shawn Williams was the top receiver for the Hoosiers, hauling in six passes for 86 yards.

Michigan Wolverines team news

The Wolverines face some challenges on the offensive line, as starting right tackle Andrew Gentry has been ruled out for the season due to an injury sustained weeks ago, with other linemen also questionable for Saturday's game. Michigan will also be without their two starting cornerbacks, Will Johnson and Jyaire Hill.

In their recent matchup, quarterback Davis Warren completed 12 of 21 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Colston Loveland led Michigan’s receiving efforts, collecting seven receptions for 112 yards. Defensively, the Wolverines struggled against Oregon, allowing 470 total yards, with 176 coming on the ground. Michigan's offense has been in a slump, scoring no more than 17 points in each of their last four games.

