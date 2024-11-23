How to watch and listen to Houston Cougars vs Baylor Bears 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Houston vs Baylor NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Baylor Bears (6-4) head to John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium for a Big 12 showdown against the Houston Cougars (4-6) on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Houston Cougars vs. the Baylor Bears NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Houston Cougars vs Baylor Bears: Date and kick-off time

The Houston Cougars will take on the Baylor Bears in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Date Saturday, November 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue TDECU Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Cougars vs Baylor Bears on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FS1

Broadcasters: Connor Onion (play-by-play) and Spencer Tillman (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Houston Cougars vs Baylor Bears

Audio Stream: Away: 384 (CAR), 974 (NE); Home: 199 (CAR), 953 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Houston Cougars vs Baylor Bears team news & key players

Houston Cougars team news

Quarterback Zeon Chriss completed 16 of 27 passes for 191 yards but also threw an interception in his latest outing. Meanwhile, running back Re’Shaun Sanford II showcased his speed and agility, racking up 76 yards on just 10 carries.

Chriss has recently stepped into the starting quarterback role after Donovan Smith was benched. So far, Chriss has thrown for 542 yards, completing 66% of his passes with four touchdowns and four interceptions. In the ground game, Sanford leads the team with 376 rushing yards and one touchdown this season.

Defensively, Michael Batton is the anchor, leading the squad with 74 tackles and also contributing three sacks. Keith Cooper Jr. tops the team with 3.5 sacks, adding pressure to opposing quarterbacks. In the secondary, A.J. Haulcy has been a standout, recording a team-high four interceptions. As a unit, the defense has forced 13 turnovers, making key contributions to their team's efforts.

Baylor Bears team news

In their win over West Virginia, Sawyer Robertson completed 26 of 36 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns. Bryson Washington added three rushing touchdowns while racking up 123 yards on the ground. Josh Cameron led the receiving corps with 101 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. Sophomore Dawson Pendergrass adds depth with 463 rushing yards, including 68 last week. Baylor’s offense has been prolific in conference play, averaging 428 yards per game and scoring 28 or more points in all but one matchup.On the defensive side, the Bears rely on Keaton Thomas, who leads the team with 87 tackles, and Matt Jones, who has a team-high four sacks. Corey Gordon Jr. has been a playmaker in the secondary, snagging three interceptions. Baylor’s defense has forced 12 turnovers this season, playing a key role in their success.

