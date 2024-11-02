New York Giants vs Washington Commanders 2024 Week 9: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Giants versus Commanders 2024 NFL Week 9 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

One of the NFL's standout teams so far this season, the Washington Commanders (6-2, 1st in NFC East) are set to travel to East Rutherford, New Jersey, for a divisional clash with the struggling New York Giants (2-6, 5th in NFC East) this Sunday.

The Commanders pulled off an exciting 18-15 victory over the Chicago Bears last Sunday, thanks to a last-second Hail Mary touchdown pass by rookie Jayden Daniels. With two consecutive wins and victories in six of their last seven matchups, Washington now sits half a game ahead of Philadelphia atop the NFC East standings.

On the other side, the Giants fell short in a 26-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. New York has dropped three straight games and four of their last five, struggling to find momentum as they look to turn things around in this divisional showdown.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New York Giants vs Washington Commanders NFL game, plus plenty more.

New York Giants vs Washington Commanders: Date and kick-off time

The Giants will take on the Commanders in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Date Sunday, November 3 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to watch New York Giants vs Washington Commanders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Giants vs Washington Commanders

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 232 (CAR), 823 (NE) | Away: 387 (CAR), 831 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Giants vs Washington Commanders team news & key players

New York Giants team news

For New York, starting quarterback Daniel Jones has accumulated 1,706 passing yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions, completing 62.6% of his attempts. He’s been sacked 25 times so far. Tyrone Tracy Jr., the team’s top rusher with 376 yards and two touchdowns, is also questionable for the game. Devin Singletary, who recently returned from injury, ranks second with 250 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Leading the Giants' receiving corps, Malik Nabers has caught 46 passes for 490 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 10.8 yards per reception. On defense, Bobby Okereke leads with 55 tackles, while Dexter Lawrence II has been dominant up front, recording nine sacks. Darius Muasau has the only interception for the Giants this season.

Giants injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries I. McKenzie Wide Receiver Questionable Lower Body T. Nubin Safety Questionable Foot C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Coughlin Linebacker Out Pectoral E. Riley Defensive Back Injured Reserve Concussion G. Olszewski Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin A. Schlottmann Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg T. Horne Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles T. Jackson Tight End Questionable Undisclosed M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed O. Oghoufo Linebacker Questionable Hamstring D. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle A. Robinson Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL + MCL J. Corbin Running Back Questionable Undisclosed S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed G. Gano Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Phillips Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Wrist K. Thibodeaux Linebacker Injured Reserve Wrist L. Cager Tight End Questionable Undisclosed S. Lemieux Guard Injured Reserve Ankle B. Ford-Wheaton Wide Receiver Doubtful Achilles J. Gillan Punter Out Hamstring A. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Foot T. Summers Linebacker Questionable Ankle S. Shepard Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring G. Joseph Kicker Out Abdomen

Washington Commanders team news

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has tallied 1,736 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and just two interceptions while completing 71.8% of his throws. He’s endured 17 sacks this season. Brian Robinson Jr. leads the Commanders’ rushing efforts with 461 yards, though he's listed as questionable due to a hamstring issue.

Daniels is close behind with 424 rushing yards. Terry McLaurin has emerged as Washington's top receiver, hauling in 40 passes for 579 yards and four touchdowns, with an impressive average of 14.5 yards per catch. On defense, Bobby Wagner leads in tackles with 69, while Dante Fowler Jr. heads up the pass rush with 4.5 sacks. Three different players share the team lead with one interception each.

Commanders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries T. Burgess Safety Questionable Hamstring K. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Stallworth Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed B. Bauer Linebacker Questionable Leg R. Stromberg Center Out Knee D. Bada Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Akingbulu Tackle Questionable Undisclosed N. Pollard Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Brooks Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Wiley Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Ridgeway Defensive Tackle Questionable Oblique J. Crowder Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Calf B. Robinson Running Back Questionable Hamstring J. Allen Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Pectoral J. Jean-Baptiste Defensive End Injured Reserve Ankle C. Lucas Tackle Out Ankle K. Hudson Linebacker Questionable Ankle

More NFL news and coverage