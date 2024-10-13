New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Week 6: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The New York Giants are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals for Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium, with both teams eager to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals have had a frustrating season, but there's a glimmer of optimism as all four of their defeats have come by six points or fewer. They risk finishing with a losing record for the first time since Burrow’s rookie season due to their struggles in tight, one-possession games.

The Giants pulled off a surprising victory last week against the Seattle Seahawks, despite injuries sidelining Devin Singletary and Rookie of the Year contender Malik Nabers. With a record of 2-3, if head coach Brian Daboll can inspire his team to maintain that level of performance consistently, New York could quickly turn their season around.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL game, plus plenty more.

New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals: Date and kick-off time

The Giants will take on the Bengals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Date Sunday, October 13 Kick-off Time 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to watch New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC (national)

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Several streaming services will broadcast the game live and you can watch on Fubo (free trial and $30 off your first month), DirecTV Stream (free trial), Sling (select markets, promotional offers) and Peacock.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 823 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 806 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals team news & key players

New York Giants team news

Daniel Jones has greatly benefited from the breakout performance of rookie Malik Nabers, who is making a strong argument to have been the top wide receiver selected in the 2024 draft. Nabers leads the NFL with 35 receptions, accumulating 386 yards and three touchdowns, though he is currently listed as questionable due to a potential concussion.

If he is not cleared to play, Wan'Dale Robinson will step up as the next primary target, having recorded 32 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns this season. Devin Singletary is stepping in to fill the void left by Saquon Barkley, but he is averaging only 55.3 yards per game with two touchdowns to his name.

Giants injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries I. McKenzie Wide Receiver Questionable Lower Body T. Nubin Safety Questionable Foot C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Coughlin Linebacker Out Pectoral E. Riley Defensive Back Injured Reserve Concussion Y. Cajuste Tackle Questionable Leg G. Olszewski Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin A. Schlottmann Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg T. Horne Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles D. Houston Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Jackson Tight End Questionable Undisclosed M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed R. Anderson Defensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring O. Oghoufo Linebacker Questionable Hamstring A. Robinson Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL + MCL J. Corbin Running Back Questionable Undisclosed S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed K. Thibodeaux Linebacker Out Wrist L. Cager Tight End Questionable Undisclosed J. Riley Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed M. Nabers Wide Receiver Out Concussion D. Singletary Running Back Questionable Groin B. Ford-Wheaton Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder J. Gillan Punter Questionable Hamstring

Cincinnati Bengals team news

The Cincinnati Bengals were widely expected to make a playoff push this season, but they find themselves in an unexpected 1-4 hole. All four of their losses have been by seven points or fewer, and they've faced off against some of the league's top quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and the surging Jayden Daniels. However, with an elite quarterback in Joe Burrow, the Bengals must start finding ways to win. In their matchup against the Ravens, Burrow racked up 392 passing yards and five touchdowns, yet it wasn’t enough to secure the victory.

Burrow is currently leading the NFL with 12 touchdown passes and ranks sixth in total passing yards with 1,370. He averages 274 yards per game and has thrown two interceptions so far this season. In that tight contest against the Ravens, Burrow had an outstanding performance, but Cincinnati missed a field goal in overtime that could have clinched the win. The holder mishandled the snap just before Evan McPherson made contact with the ball, resulting in a missed kick.

The running game has struggled since the departure of Joe Mixon in the offseason. Second-year back Chase Brown, out of Illinois, is leading the rushing attack with a mere 46.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase delivered an exceptional performance against Baltimore, finishing with 193 yards and two touchdowns. Chase now boasts 493 receiving yards, ranking second in the league, along with five touchdown receptions. Tee Higgins has also returned to health and contributed 83 yards in last week's game.

Bengals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Ivey Cornerback Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL T. Karras Center Questionable Knee C. Evans Running Back Injured Reserve Leg C. Ford Guard Questionable Undisclosed M. Murphy Defensive End Questionable Ankle B. Hill Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle D. Smith Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Leg L. Robinson Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Williams Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee C. Awuzie Cornerback Injured Reserve Groin J. Mixon Running Back Questionable Ankle J. Kirkland Guard Injured Reserve Biceps T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee M. Hilton Cornerback Questionable Knee D. Hill Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Brown Running Back Questionable Quadriceps

More NFL news and coverage