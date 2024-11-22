How to watch and listen to Georgia Bulldogs vs UMass Minutemen 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Georgia vs UMass NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The UMass Minutemen (2-8) will travel to face the No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs (8-2) on Saturday, November 23, 2024, in a clash featuring the nation's fifth-ranked passing defense against the 11th-ranked passing offense.

UMass heads into this game after a heartbreaking overtime loss to Liberty, falling 35-34. Despite leading 20-7 at halftime, the Minutemen allowed Liberty to rally and eventually lost due to a missed extra point in the extra period. UMass totaled 426 yards to Liberty's 423, won the turnover battle 2-0, and converted 6 of 14 third downs. AJ Hairston passed for 163 yards, while Jalen John led the ground attack with 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Georgia enters with momentum following a 31-17 comeback victory over Tennessee. The Bulldogs initially trailed 10-0 and 17-14 in the first half but closed the game on a 17-point run to secure the win. Georgia outgained Tennessee 453-319, forced a turnover, and went 8-for-14 on third downs. Quarterback Carson Beck threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns while running back Nate Frazier added 68 yards and a score on the ground.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Georgia Bulldogs vs. the UMass Minutemen NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Georgia Bulldogs vs UMass Minutemen: Date and kick-off time

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the UMass Minutemen in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 12:45 pm ET/ 9:45 am PT at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Date Saturday, November 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:45 pm ET/ 9:45 am PT Venue Sanford Stadium Location Athens, Georgia

How to watch Georgia Bulldogs vs UMass Minutemen on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SECN

Broadcasters: Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Max Starks (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Georgia Bulldogs vs UMass Minutemen

Audio Stream: Home: 374 (CAR), 374 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Georgia Bulldogs vs UMass Minutemen team news & key players

Georgia Bulldogs team news

For Georgia, Carson Beck rebounded in style against Tennessee, completing 62% of his passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns without a turnover—the first time he's gone without an interception since October 5. He also added 32 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Nate Frazier contributed with a solid performance on the ground, and London Humphreys made an impact with three receptions for 63 yards. Georgia's defense has been a strength, allowing just 18.3 points per game, and they'll look to maintain that consistency against UMass.

Georgia running backs Trevor Etienne (ribs) and Branson Robinson (MCL), along with defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (undisclosed), are listed as questionable for this matchup.

UMass Minutemen team news

In the absence of injured quarterback Taisun Phommachanh, who is out for the season with a lower-body injury, AJ Hairston has stepped in as UMass' starter. Against Liberty, Hairston completed 52% of his passes for 163 yards and added 62 rushing yards with a touchdown on six carries.

Jalen John continues to shine in the backfield, while Jakobie Keeney-James hauled in six catches for 75 yards in the loss. Defensively, the Minutemen are conceding 32 points per game and will need a much-improved effort to challenge Georgia.

More college football news and coverage