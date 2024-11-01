How to watch and listen to Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida Gators 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Georgia Bulldogs versus Florida Gators NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Florida Gators will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville this Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida Gators NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida Gators: Date and kick-off time

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on Florida Gators in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Date Saturday, November 2, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue EverBank Stadium Location Jacksonville, Florida

How to watch Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida Gators on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida Gators

Audio Stream: Home: 190 (CAR), 960 (NE) | Away: 192 (CAR), 962 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida Gators team news & key players

Georgia Bulldogs team news

The Bulldogs recently triumphed over top-ranked Texas in a tough road game. Georgia's defense was impressive, preventing the Longhorns from scoring in both the first half and fourth quarter. Both teams struggled offensively, each failing to surpass 300 total yards and facing issues with turnovers.

Senior quarterback Carson Beck spearheads Georgia's passing offense, completing 66.0% of his attempts for 1,993 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions. His main receiving options are senior wide receivers Arian Smith (29 receptions for 444 yards and three touchdowns) and Dominic Lovett (31 receptions for 337 yards and two touchdowns). The Bulldogs’ ground game is led by junior running back Trevor Etienne, who has recorded 422 rushing yards (averaging 5.1 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns.

Florida Gators team news

Injury Report: Safety R.J. Moten (undisclosed) and running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (knee) are both listed as questionable for the matchup against Georgia. Wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (hip) has been ruled out for the game.

The Gators come off a convincing 48-20 victory over Kentucky in their previous outing. They currently sit at 2-2 in SEC play this season. Freshman quarterback DJ Lagway stepped up after Graham Mertz suffered a season-ending injury, amassing 305 total yards and contributing significantly with five rushing touchdowns from freshman running back Jordan Baugh.

Lagway has completed 62.8% of his passes, totaling 1,204 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions, averaging 11.9 yards per attempt. His primary targets in the passing game include senior wide receivers Elijhah Badger (22 receptions for 524 yards and two touchdowns) and Chimere Dike (21 receptions for 420 yards and two touchdowns). The Gators’ rushing attack is led by senior running back Montrell Johnson Jr., who has accumulated 373 yards and four touchdowns this season.

