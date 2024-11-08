How to watch and listen to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Miami Hurricanes 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Georgia Tech versus Miami NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 4 Miami Hurricanes (9-0) prepare to face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) this Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in an ACC showdown.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Miami Hurricanes NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Miami Hurricanes: Date and kick-off time

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will take on Miami Hurricanes in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Miami Hurricanes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Miami Hurricanes

Audio Stream: Home: 81 (CAR), 81 (NE) | Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Miami Hurricanes team news & key players

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team news

For Georgia Tech, Aaron Philo completed 11 of 20 passes for 184 yards but was unable to record a touchdown and threw one interception. On the ground, Jamal Haynes managed 47 yards on 18 carries, and Eric Singleton Jr. was the leading receiver, hauling in five catches for 90 yards.

Currently, Georgia Tech averages 27.7 points per game and gives up 22.4 points, positioning their offense at 72nd and their defense at 50th in the national rankings. A positive note for the Yellow Jackets is that Haynes King is expected to start at quarterback, a promising boost for the squad as they look to challenge a formidable Miami lineup.

Miami Hurricanes team news

Cam Ward has been a standout and potential Heisman candidate, completing 25 of 41 passes for 400 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception in his last game. Ward's season totals are impressive, with 3,146 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions, along with 187 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Offensively, Miami is a powerhouse, averaging 47.4 points per game to lead the league, while their defense concedes 22.6 points, ranking them 52nd nationally.

