How to watch and listen today's Georgia Bulldogs vs Clemson Tigers 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Georgia Bulldogs versus Clemson Tigers game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The historic 2024 college football season kicks off with a monumental clash between the SEC and ACC as national title contender Georgia Bulldogs faces off against Clemson Tigers in Atlanta.

No. 1 Georgia begins the season as the frontrunner for the national championship, a position that has become second nature to the Bulldogs. The hosts finished their season at 13-1 overall and a perfect 8-0 in the SEC. However, their hopes for a three-peat were dashed by a narrow 27-24 defeat to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, which knocked them out of the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs did, however, finish on a strong note, crushing Florida State 63-3 in the Orange Bowl.

Clemson wrapped up the 2023 season with a 9-4 record overall, splitting their ACC games 4-4. The Tigers ended on a high by edging out Kentucky 38-35 in the Gator Bowl.

These two powerhouses last met in the 2021 season opener, which marked the beginning of Georgia's journey to the first of their consecutive national championships.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Georgia Bulldogs vs Clemson Tigers CFB game, plus plenty more.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Clemson Tigers: Date and kick-off time

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on Clemson Tigers in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Saturday, August 31, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Georgia Bulldogs vs Clemson Tigers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (color analyst)

Streaming service: ESPN+

The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC with fans hoping to stream the game can do so on ESPN+.

If you're not a subscriber, you can sign up for ESPN+ for $10.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Georgia Bulldogs vs Clemson Tigers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — National: 381 (NE), 972 (CAR) | Home: 81 (NE), 81 (CAR) | Away: 82 (NE), 82 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Clemson Tigers team news

Georgia Bulldogs team news

The Bulldogs saw eight players depart for the 2024 NFL Draft, including standout tight end Brock Bowers, the only player to win the Mackey Award twice.

Carson Beck established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation during the latter half of his first season as a starter in 2023, relying heavily on Bowers, who led Georgia in receiving for three consecutive years.

When Bowers was sidelined with an injury, Ladd McConkey stepped up and delivered, but he too has moved on. Now, it’s up to the remaining receivers and Oscar Delp, the top tight end recruit from the 2022 class, to step up and keep Beck in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Dominic Lovett, who was second on the team last season with 54 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns, is expected to be Beck's primary target. Beck, who led the SEC with 3,941 passing yards and set a school record with a 72% completion rate, will need these new playmakers to maintain his momentum.

Clemson Tigers team news

Clemson remains a strong defensive force despite having lost several key players to the NFL, and quarterback Cade Klubnik continues to lead the team.

The Tigers saw six players depart for the draft, including Will Shipley, who was a standout running back and one of only three players nationally to exceed 1,200 all-purpose yards each year from 2021 to 2023.

While Dabo Swinney's team brings back eight offensive starters, only three defensive players return. However, preseason All-American linebacker Barrett Carter chose to stay for his senior season and is expected to energize a relatively inexperienced defense.

Under center, junior Cade Klubnik remains a constant, but the Tigers will seek to fill Shipley's shoes with Phil Mafah, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior running back.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Clemson Tigers Head-to-Head

Date Match Competition 09/05/21 Clemson 3-10 Georgia NCAA 08/31/14 Georgia 45-21 Clemson NCAA 09/01/13 Clemson 38-35 Georgia NCAA

