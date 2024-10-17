How to watch and listen to Duke Blue Devils vs Florida State Seminoles 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Duke vs Florida State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The struggling Florida State Seminoles are set to take the field on Friday night for an ACC clash against the Duke Blue Devils. After finishing last season undefeated, the Seminoles find themselves at a disappointing 1-5 this year, including a 1-4 record in conference play. In contrast, Duke boasts a solid 5-1 record overall and stands at 1-1 in the ACC.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Duke Blue Devils vs Florida State Seminoles NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Duke Blue Devils vs Florida State Seminoles: Date and kick-off time

The Duke Blue Devils will take on Florida State Seminoles in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Date Friday, October 18, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium Location Durham, North Carolina

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs Florida State Seminoles on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Broadcasters: Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Kirk Morrison (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Duke Blue Devils vs Florida State Seminoles

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE) | Home: 193 (CAR), 955 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Duke Blue Devils vs Florida State Seminoles team news & key players

Duke Blue Devils team news

On the injury front, RB Jaquez Moore is questionable, while TE Jeremiah Hasley is confirmed out. Duke, meanwhile, was led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Maalik Murphy in their recent defeat. Murphy completed 18 passes for 205 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Duke's offense struggled to gain traction, posting just 279 total yards, with only 76 coming from the ground game. On defense, the Blue Devils were overpowered, giving up 412 total yards, including a staggering 265 rushing yards. Linebacker Tre Freeman was a defensive standout, recording 11 tackles, including 2.5 for loss.

Florida State Seminoles team news

The Seminoles played their first game without their usual starting quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, who was sidelined due to a hand injury and could be out for several more games. In his absence, redshirt freshman Brock Glenn took the reins. Glenn, making just his third career start and first of the season, threw for 228 yards on 23-of-41 passing, with two touchdowns and an interception.

Despite his efforts, the Seminoles struggled on the ground, managing only 22 rushing yards. Tight end Landen Thomas stood out with seven receptions for 80 yards, while TE Amaree Williams and WR Ja'Khi Douglas each caught touchdown passes. The offense was limited to just 250 total yards. On defense, Florida State was overrun, allowing 500 total yards, including 265 on the ground. Linebacker Omar Graham Jr. led the defense with eight tackles, and DB Kevin Knowles II added six. The Seminoles did have some special teams success, blocking two field goals, marking the third consecutive game they've accomplished this feat.

