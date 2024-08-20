This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Los Angeles Dodgers MLB 2024Getty Images
Watch the Dodgers vs Mariners on FuboTV
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch and listen to today's Dodgers vs Mariners MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Dodgers and Mariners, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Seattle Mariners (64-62) will rely on Cal Raleigh to maintain his offensive performance as they face Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (74-52) on Tuesday for Game 2 of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Listen to play-by-play of the game on SiriusXM
Get 3 months for just $1!

The Seattle Mariners are letting strong pitching performances go to waste. They held the Los Angeles Dodgers scoreless through the first six innings of Monday night’s game at Dodger Stadium. However, they never took the lead during those six innings because they couldn't get on the scoreboard either. The Dodgers then broke through with three runs in the seventh. The final score: 3-0, Los Angeles.

This win extended LA's lead in the National League West to three games ahead of the San Diego Padres. Meanwhile, the Mariners fell five games behind in the American League West.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Seattle Mariners MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Seattle Mariners on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: SportsNet Los Angeles (SNLA) and ROOT Sports (ROOTS)

Streaming service: Fubo

Watch Dodgers vs Mariners live with a 7-day free trial on Fubo
Sign up now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Dodgers vs Seattle Mariners

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners will hit the diamond at Dodger Stadium for this matchup on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, with the first pitch at 10:10 pm ET/ 7:10 pm PT in the US.

DateTuesday, August 20, 2024
First-Pitch Time10:10 pm ET/ 7:10 pm PT
VenueDodger Stadium
LocationLos Angeles, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Seattle Mariners team news

Los Angeles Dodgers team news & players to watch

Walker Buehler gets the ball for the Dodgers. He has a 1-4 record this season with a 5.58 ERA and 34 strikeouts. Recently, Buehler has given up 11 hits and 10 earned runs in his last 7.1 innings. At home, he sports a 3.43 ERA and a .265 opponents’ batting average over 21 innings. In his career against the Mariners, Buehler is 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA and 16 strikeouts.

Shohei Ohtani stands out as the Dodgers' top power hitter, leading the team with 39 home runs and 88 RBIs this season. He currently ranks second in home runs and seventh in RBIs across all of MLB.

Ohtani has managed to get a hit in his last two games. Over his previous five appearances, he’s batting .136, with two home runs, two walks, and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Freddie Freeman boasts a team-leading batting average of .292.

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
C. BrogdonRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListFoot
D. MayStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow/Esophagus
G. SheehanStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListForearm
C. TaylorLeft fielder10-Day Injured ListGroin
Y. YamamotoStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListTriceps
R. RyanStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListForearm

Seattle Mariners team news & players to watch

Bryce Miller will start on the mound for the Mariners. This season, he holds a 9-7 record with a 3.29 ERA and has struck out 128 batters. In his last 17.1 innings, Miller has conceded 11 hits and 4 runs. On the road, he has a 4.76 ERA with a .237 opponents’ batting average across 62.1 innings. This matchup will be Miller’s second career appearance against the Dodgers.

Cal Raleigh leads his team with 27 home runs and 78 RBIs. He ranks 12th in home runs and 17th in RBIs across the major leagues.

Randy Arozarena is batting .216 and has recorded 24 doubles, 16 home runs, and 58 walks.

Seattle Mariners injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
J. CrawfordShortstop10-Day Injured ListHand
S. HaggertyLeft fielder60-Day Injured ListAchilles
J. KowarRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
M. BrashRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Seattle Mariners projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
08/20/24W. Buehler (1-4)B. Miller (9-7)
08/21/24J. Flaherty (9-5)L. Gilbert (7-9)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Seattle Mariners head-to-head record

DateMatchCompetition
20/08/24Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 Seattle MarinersMLB
14/03/24Los Angeles Dodgers 1-8 Seattle MarinersST
18/09/23Seattle Mariners 1-6 Los Angeles DodgersMLB
17/09/23Seattle Mariners 2-6 Los Angeles DodgersMLB
16/09/23Seattle Mariners 3-6 Los Angeles DodgersMLB

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement