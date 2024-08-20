How to watch and listen to today's Dodgers vs Mariners MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Dodgers and Mariners, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Seattle Mariners (64-62) will rely on Cal Raleigh to maintain his offensive performance as they face Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (74-52) on Tuesday for Game 2 of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The Seattle Mariners are letting strong pitching performances go to waste. They held the Los Angeles Dodgers scoreless through the first six innings of Monday night’s game at Dodger Stadium. However, they never took the lead during those six innings because they couldn't get on the scoreboard either. The Dodgers then broke through with three runs in the seventh. The final score: 3-0, Los Angeles.

This win extended LA's lead in the National League West to three games ahead of the San Diego Padres. Meanwhile, the Mariners fell five games behind in the American League West.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Seattle Mariners MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Seattle Mariners on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: SportsNet Los Angeles (SNLA) and ROOT Sports (ROOTS)

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Dodgers vs Seattle Mariners

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners will hit the diamond at Dodger Stadium for this matchup on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, with the first pitch at 10:10 pm ET/ 7:10 pm PT in the US.

Date Tuesday, August 20, 2024 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET/ 7:10 pm PT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Seattle Mariners team news

Los Angeles Dodgers team news & players to watch

Walker Buehler gets the ball for the Dodgers. He has a 1-4 record this season with a 5.58 ERA and 34 strikeouts. Recently, Buehler has given up 11 hits and 10 earned runs in his last 7.1 innings. At home, he sports a 3.43 ERA and a .265 opponents’ batting average over 21 innings. In his career against the Mariners, Buehler is 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA and 16 strikeouts.

Shohei Ohtani stands out as the Dodgers' top power hitter, leading the team with 39 home runs and 88 RBIs this season. He currently ranks second in home runs and seventh in RBIs across all of MLB.

Ohtani has managed to get a hit in his last two games. Over his previous five appearances, he’s batting .136, with two home runs, two walks, and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Freddie Freeman boasts a team-leading batting average of .292.

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

Player Position Injury Status Injury C. Brogdon Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Foot D. May Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow/Esophagus G. Sheehan Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Forearm C. Taylor Left fielder 10-Day Injured List Groin Y. Yamamoto Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Triceps R. Ryan Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Forearm

Seattle Mariners team news & players to watch

Bryce Miller will start on the mound for the Mariners. This season, he holds a 9-7 record with a 3.29 ERA and has struck out 128 batters. In his last 17.1 innings, Miller has conceded 11 hits and 4 runs. On the road, he has a 4.76 ERA with a .237 opponents’ batting average across 62.1 innings. This matchup will be Miller’s second career appearance against the Dodgers.

Cal Raleigh leads his team with 27 home runs and 78 RBIs. He ranks 12th in home runs and 17th in RBIs across the major leagues.

Randy Arozarena is batting .216 and has recorded 24 doubles, 16 home runs, and 58 walks.

Seattle Mariners injury report

Player Position Injury Status Injury J. Crawford Shortstop 10-Day Injured List Hand S. Haggerty Left fielder 60-Day Injured List Achilles J. Kowar Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow M. Brash Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Seattle Mariners projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team 08/20/24 W. Buehler (1-4) B. Miller (9-7) 08/21/24 J. Flaherty (9-5) L. Gilbert (7-9)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Seattle Mariners head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 20/08/24 Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 Seattle Mariners MLB 14/03/24 Los Angeles Dodgers 1-8 Seattle Mariners ST 18/09/23 Seattle Mariners 1-6 Los Angeles Dodgers MLB 17/09/23 Seattle Mariners 2-6 Los Angeles Dodgers MLB 16/09/23 Seattle Mariners 3-6 Los Angeles Dodgers MLB

More MLB news and coverage