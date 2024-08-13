This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ketel Marte Arizona DiamondbacksGetty images
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch and listen to today's Arizona Diamondbacks vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will look to build on their narrow Game One win when they take on Brenton Doyle and the Colorado Rockies in the second of a three-game MLB series at Chase Field on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks dealt a tricky test from the last-place Rockies but again showed their grit and determination in a 5-4 comeback win over the Rockies on Monday in Phoenix.

Fresh off eight series triumphs against teams with playoff aspirations at the end of July, they took on a team with nothing to lose and were caught off guard early but capitalized when the Rockies gave them opportunities.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks vs Colorado Rockies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Colorado Rockies on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: DBACKS.tv and Rockies.tv

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona Diamondbacks vs Colorado Rockies

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies will hit the diamond at Chase Field for this matchup on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, with the first pitch at 9:38 pm ET/ 6:38 pm PT in the US.

DateTuesday, August 13, 2024
First-Pitch Time9:40 pm ET/ 6:40 pm PT
VenueChase Field
LocationPhoenix, Arizona

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Colorado Rockies team news

Arizona Diamondbacks team news & players to watch

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez for his second start of the season. The left-hander last tossed on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, throwing 5 2/3 innings and giving up three earned runs. He has pitched in one game this season with an ERA of 4.76, a batting average against of .200 and 1.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Ketel Marte has put up a team-best batting average of .298, and leads the Diamondbacks in home runs (30) and runs batted in (81). Corbin Carroll is batting .219 with 16 doubles, 10 triples, 11 home runs and 51 walks.

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
B. JarvisRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
G. MorenoCatcher10-Day Injured ListAbductor
L. GurrielLeft fielderDay-to-dayHamstring
C. WalkerFirst baseman10-Day Injured ListOblique
D. JamesonRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
K. NelsonRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListShoulder

Colorado Rockies team news & players to watch

Austin Gomber gets the start on the mound for the Rockies, his 23rd of the season. In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the New York Mets, the left-hander went three innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits. In 22 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.92, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Doyle leads Colorado in home runs (20) and runs batted in (59) this season while batting .265. Ezequiel Tovar has 135 hits and an OBP of .298 to go with a slugging percentage of .464 this season.

Colorado Rockies injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
D. BardRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListKnee
A. SenzatelaStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
L. GilbreathRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
N. JonesLeft fielder10-Day Injured ListBack
K. BryantFirst baseman10-Day Injured ListBack

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Colorado Rockies projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
08/13/24E. Rodriguez (1-0)A. Gomber (3-8)
08/14/24J. Montgomery (7-6)T. Gordon (0-3)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Colorado Rockies head-to-head record

DateMatchCompetition
08/13/24Diamondbacks 5-4 RockiesMLB
04/11/24Rockies 3-5 DiamondbacksMLB
04/10/24Rockies 2-3 DiamondbacksMLB
04/09/24Rockies 7-5 DiamondbacksMLB
04/01/24Diamondbacks 5-1 RockiesMLB

