Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins 2024 Week 7: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Colts versus Dolphins 2024 NFL Week 7 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Miami Dolphins (2-3) will aim for their second consecutive victory as they take on the Indianapolis Colts (3-3) this Sunday afternoon.

After snapping a three-game losing streak with a win over the New England Patriots and rookie Drake Maye on October 6, the Dolphins will look to maintain their momentum and even their record at .500 against the Colts.

The Colts, on the other hand, rebounded from a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with a victory over the Tennessee Titans, marking their third win in the last four games. They will seek to keep their momentum alive and secure their fourth win in five outings when they face Miami this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins NFL game, plus plenty more.

Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins: Date and kick-off time

The Colts will take on the Dolphins in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 21, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Sunday, October 21 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Lucas Oil Stadium Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Daryl Johnston (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 231 (CAR), 813 (NE) | Away: 385 (CAR), 819 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins team news & key players

Indianapolis Colts team news

For the Colts, the key question is who will be under center. Indianapolis is averaging 23.2 points per game, with 219.2 passing yards and 117.7 rushing yards.

In their win against the Titans, Joe Flacco completed 58% of his throws for 189 yards, tossing two touchdowns and one interception. Tyler Goodson had eight carries for 51 yards, while Josh Downs made seven catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. With Anthony Richardson listed as probable, Flacco will revert to his role as the backup quarterback. However, the Colts are not expected to have star running back Jonathan Taylor available due to an ankle injury.

Defensively, Indianapolis has had its struggles, conceding an average of 23.2 points per game. They allowed 17 points in their last outing and will need to replicate that effort to secure a win against the Dolphins.

Colts injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries J. Downs Wide Receiver Questionable Toe W. Mallory Tight End Questionable Finger D. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Achilles J. Woods Tight End Injured Reserve Toe S. Ebukam Defensive End Injured Reserve Achilles J. Winfree Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. McGrone Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed W. French Center Injured Reserve Ankle R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Buckner Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Brents Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - MCL J. Martin Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Toe M. Pittman Wide Receiver Questionable Back J. Bean Quarterback Out Foot C. Lammons Cornerback Out Ankle B. Smith Tackle Questionable Knee T. Lewis Defensive End Injured Reserve Calf J. Taylor Running Back Out Ankle W. Fries Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg J. Murray Tight End Questionable Undisclosed E. Speed Linebacker Questionable Knee D. Odeyingbo Defensive End Questionable Hamstring A. Pierce Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder

Miami Dolphins team news

Coming off a bye week, the Dolphins are hopeful that Tyler Huntley can revitalize an offense that has struggled since Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined due to a concussion. Miami is averaging just 12 points per game, with 185.6 passing yards and 116.8 rushing yards per contest.

In their last game, Huntley completed 58% of his passes for 194 yards, with one interception against the Patriots. Jaylen Wright contributed significantly with 13 carries for 86 yards, while Tyreek Hill recorded six receptions for 69 yards.

Defensively, Miami has been solid, allowing an average of 22.6 points per game. They limited the Patriots to just 10 points in their previous match, and a similar defensive performance will be crucial for a victory this week.

Dolphins injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries I. Wynn Offensive Lineman Physically Unable to Perform Quadriceps C. Goode Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Kneecap B. Chubb Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL O. Beckham Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring D. Long Linebacker Questionable Knee K. Smith Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Schwartz Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee C. Smith Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring R. Cracraft Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Upper Body S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed P. McMorris Safety Injured Reserve Foot T. Washington Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Phillips Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Tagovailoa Quarterback Injured Reserve Concussion G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder S. Thompson Quarterback Questionable Ribs J. Holland Safety Doubtful Hand E. Ogbah Linebacker Questionable Biceps B. Ferguson Long Snapper Questionable Personal A. Jackson Offensive Lineman Questionable Back

