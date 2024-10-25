How to watch and listen to Colorado Buffaloes vs Cincinnati Bearcats 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs Cincinnati Bearcats NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Colorado Buffaloes (5-2) are set to host a Big 12 clash against the Cincinnati Bearcats (5-2) this Saturday at Folsom Field.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Colorado Buffaloes vs Cincinnati Bearcats NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Colorado Buffaloes vs Cincinnati Bearcats: Date and kick-off time

The Colorado Buffaloes will take on Cincinnati Bearcats in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 10:15 pm ET/ 7:15 pm PT, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Date Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:15 pm ET/ 7:15 pm PT Venue Folsom Field Location Boulder, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs Cincinnati Bearcats on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Mark Jones (play-by-play) and Roddy Jones (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colorado Buffaloes vs Cincinnati Bearcats

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 198 (CAR), 952 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 974 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Colorado Buffaloes vs Cincinnati Bearcats team news & key players

Colorado Buffaloes team news

Omarion Miller (leg) has undergone surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. Both Micah Welch (undisclosed) and Travis Hunter (shoulder) are listed as questionable for this matchup, so stay tuned for updates on their availability.

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 2,268 yards this season, boasting an impressive 72.2% completion rate, along with 19 touchdown passes and six interceptions. In seven games, LaJohntay Wester has turned 49 targets into 34 receptions, totaling 445 yards and seven touchdowns for the Buffaloes. Meanwhile, Will Sheppard has caught 26 of his 39 targets this season (averaging 3.7 receptions per game), amassing 384 yards and three touchdowns over seven games.

Cincinnati Bearcats team news

RB Chance Williams (undisclosed) last played on September 21 against Houston and is questionable for this upcoming game. Brendan Sorsby has recorded 13 touchdown passes and four interceptions in seven games, completing 67.2% of his attempts for 1,928 yards, averaging 275.4 yards per game. He has also contributed on the ground with 96 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson has made 41 receptions for 538 yards (76.9 per game) and scored four touchdowns in seven games. On the ground, Corey Kiner has accumulated 598 rushing yards (85.4 per game) and scored two touchdowns. Additionally, Evan Pryor has added 307 yards (43.9 per game) and four touchdowns in seven appearances.

