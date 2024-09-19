How to watch and listen to Colorado Buffaloes vs Baylor Bears 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs Baylor Bears CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Riding high from their impressive performance in Week 3 against Colorado State, the Colorado Buffaloes (2-1) are set to host the Baylor Bears (2-1) at Folsom Field this Saturday for their Big 12 Conference opener.

Baylor, boasting a formidable defense, wrapped up their nonconference schedule with a 2-1 record, securing convincing victories over Tarleton State and Air Force while suffering a nine-point defeat to Big 12 rival Utah.

As they head into this Week 4 clash, Baylor’s defense has been stout, allowing an average of just 230.3 yards and fewer than 10 points per game, potentially setting the stage for a tightly contested, low-scoring battle in Boulder.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Colorado Buffaloes vs Baylor Bears CFB game, plus plenty more.

Colorado Buffaloes vs Baylor Bears: Date and kick-off time

The Buffaloes will take on the Bears in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Date Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Folsom Field Location Boulder, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs Baylor Bears on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Mark Helfrich (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch college football games, Fubo is the best streaming option.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colorado Buffaloes vs Baylor Bears

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 198 (CAR), 952 (NE) | Away: 199 (CAR), 953 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Colorado Buffaloes vs Baylor Bears team news & key players

Colorado Buffaloes team news

QB Shedeur Sanders has passed for 999 yards with nine passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 70.2% completion percentage in three games this season, amongst the most in the country as the Buffs continue to rely on the quarterback's pinpoint accuracy to move the ball.

Three games into the 2024 season, two-way star Travis Hunter has recorded 30 receptions for 332 receiving yards and five touchdowns at receiver while forcing two incompletions, hauling in an interception and allowing just 81 receiving yards at cornerback.

Baylor Bears team news

DeQuan Finn has thrown three touchdown passes and two interceptions over three games, connecting on 53.5% of his attempts for 307 yards (102.3 yards per game). On the ground, he has added one rushing touchdown and accumulated 26 yards.

Sawyer Robertson has been efficient in his passing game, amassing 315 yards (105.0 per game) with a completion rate of 72.4%. He has thrown one touchdown and hasn’t been intercepted. Robertson has also contributed with 5 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

In his three games, Dawson Pendergrass has rushed for 144 yards (48.0 yards per game) and has scored one touchdown.

