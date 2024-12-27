How to watch and listen to Colorado State Rams vs Miami (OH) RedHawks 2024 Arizona Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Colorado State versus Miami (OH) 2024 Arizona Bowl - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Miami (OH) RedHawks will face off against the Colorado State Rams in the Arizona Bowl on December 28, 2024, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Colorado State Rams vs. the Miami (OH) RedHawks 2024 Arizona Bowl game, plus plenty more.

Colorado State Rams vs Miami Ohio RedHawks 2024 Arizona Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Colorado State Rams will take on the Miami (OH) RedHawks in a highly anticipated 2024 Arizona Bowl game on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona.

Date Saturday, December 28, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT Venue Arizona Stadium Location Tucson, Arizona

How to watch Colorado State Rams vs Miami Ohio RedHawks 2024 Arizona Bowl on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CW

Broadcasters: Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Max Browne (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colorado State Rams vs Miami Ohio RedHawks 2024 Arizona Bowl

Audio Stream: National: 81 (CAR), 81 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Colorado State Rams vs Miami Ohio RedHawks team news & key players

Colorado State Rams team news

Quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has completed 61.8% of his passes for 2,475 yards, tossing 13 touchdowns against seven interceptions. Caleb Goodie and Jamari Person anchor the receiving unit with a combined 822 yards and five touchdowns, while Tory Horton has contributed with 26 receptions. On the ground, Avery Morrow leads the charge with 956 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. On defense, the Rams allow 24.3 points and 394.1 yards per game. Buom Jock leads the unit with 62 tackles, Gabe Kirschke has 3.5 sacks, and Chase Wilson has one interception.

Miami Ohio RedHawks team news

Under center, Brett Gabbert has been the driving force of Miami’s offense, completing 57.8% of his throws for 2,737 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The receiving corps is spearheaded by Javon Tracy and Reggie Virgil, who have combined for 1,634 yards and 16 touchdowns, while Cade McDonald has hauled in 49 receptions. On the ground, Keyon Mozee leads the rushing attack with 1,073 yards and four scores. Defensively, the RedHawks are tough to crack, allowing just 18.9 points and 321.4 yards per game. Matt Salopek has been a standout with 113 tackles, while Brian Ugwu has notched 7.5 sacks, and Corban Hondru has three interceptions to his name.

