How to watch and listen to Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs Appalachian State Mountaineers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Coastal Carolina versus Appalachian State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-4) will clash with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-4) on Thursday for Week 11 of college football action at Brooks Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs the Appalachian State Mountaineers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs Appalachian State Mountaineers: Date and kick-off time

The Coastal Carolina will take on Appalachian State in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.

Date Thursday, November 7, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Brooks Stadium Location Conway, South Carolina

How to watch Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs Appalachian State Mountaineers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Matt Barrie (play-by-play) and Dan Mullen (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Audio Stream: Home: - (CAR), 978 (NE) | Away: - (CAR), 977 (NE)

Audio Stream: Home: - (CAR), 978 (NE) | Away: - (CAR), 977 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs Appalachian State Mountaineers team news & key players

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers team news

Ethan Vasko, quarterback for Coastal Carolina, has thrown for 1,401 yards, notching 9 touchdowns against 4 interceptions. Leading the ground game for the Chanticleers, Braydon Bennett has 60 carries totaling 391 yards and 7 touchdowns, with an impressive 6.5 yards per carry. Their receiving corps is headed by Jameson Tucker, who’s tallied 22 receptions, gaining 414 yards and scoring 4 touchdowns, with a strong average of 18.8 yards per catch. On defense, linebacker Shane Bruce leads the team with 59 tackles, followed closely by safety Tobias Fletcher with 42. Linebacker Clev Lubin leads the team in sacks with 3.0, and four Chanticleers players have each picked off a pass.

Appalachian State Mountaineers team news

For Appalachian State, quarterback Joey Aguilar has passed for 2,270 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, maintaining a 56.5% completion rate. In the backfield, Ahmani Marshall leads with 73 carries for 354 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per rush and scoring three touchdowns. Kaedin Robinson is the top receiver for the Mountaineers, bringing in 48 catches for 764 yards and one touchdown, averaging 15.9 yards per reception. On defense, safety DJ Burks leads with 42 tackles, with linebacker Kyle Arnholt just behind at 41. Defensive end Santana Hopper tops the sack chart with 4.0, and three Mountaineers each have an interception.

