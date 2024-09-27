How to watch and listen to Clemson Tigers vs Stanford Cardinal 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Clemson Tigers versus Stanford Cardinal NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

This Saturday afternoon, the Stanford Cardinal (2-1) take on the Clemson Tigers (2-1) in an exciting ACC showdown Week 5 college football action.

The visitors have faced a tough slate of opponents this season. In their opener, they squared off against a formidable TCU team, suffering a narrow 34-27 defeat. They rebounded with a convincing home win over FCS opponent Cal Poly, but last week marked their first foray into ACC competition, where they eked out a 26-24 victory against Syracuse on the road.

The hosts are in search of their third victory of the season. They kicked off the year with a rough 34-3 defeat at the hands of top-ranked Georgia, but bounced back in style with a commanding 66-20 win at home over Appalachian State.

Following that, Clemson secured another decisive 59-35 victory against NC State. Heading into the season, the Tigers were predicted to finish second in the ACC according to the preseason poll. With their recent performances, Clemson has jumped up four spots to claim the no. 17 ranking in the latest AP Top 25.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Clemson Tigers vs the Stanford Cardinal NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Clemson Tigers vs Stanford Cardinal: Date and kick-off time

The Tigers will take on Stanford in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

Date Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Memorial Stadium Location Berkeley, California

How to watch Clemson Tigers vs Stanford Cardinal on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Clemson Tigers vs Stanford Cardinal

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 974 (NE), 384 (CAR) | Home: 956 (NE), 194 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Clemson Tigers vs Stanford Cardinal team news & key players

Clemson Tigers team news

Cade Klubnik faced challenges against Georgia in the opener but rebounded with strong performances against Appalachian State (378 yards) and NC State (209 yards), totaling 729 passing yards.

Running back Phil Mafah has been a standout, surpassing 100 rushing yards in two of three games and accumulating 284 yards at an average of 8.6 yards per carry. The receiving corps is also impressive, with Antonio Williams contributing 159 receiving yards. After managing only 188 yards against Georgia, Clemson's offense exploded for 523 yards last week, averaging 474 total yards per game.

Stanford Cardinal team news

Quarterback Ashton Daniels has struggled to find his rhythm, throwing for just 163 yards against TCU and 178 yards in the latest game, bringing his total to 562 yards this season with a 4:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Despite his passing challenges, Daniels is a threat on the ground, racking up 163 rushing yards. Stanford plans to rely heavily on their ground game, utilizing multiple running backs, with Chris Davis Jr. leading the pack at 132 yards.

Wide receiver Eric Ayomanor, who had an impressive 1,000 receiving yards last season, is also a key contributor, amassing 234 yards through three games, including 87 yards last week. Overall, the Cardinal offense has averaged 355 total yards per game, looking to improve as they settle into their new conference.

