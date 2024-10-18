How to watch and listen to Clemson Tigers vs Virginia Cavaliers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Clemson Tigers vs Virginia Cavaliers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Virginia Cavaliers, currently holding a 4-2 record and sitting 5th in the ACC standings, head to Clemson, SC, for a Saturday afternoon showdown against the 10th-ranked Clemson Tigers, who are 5-1 and lead the ACC. This conference clash will take place at Memorial Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Clemson Tigers vs Virginia Cavaliers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Clemson Tigers vs Virginia Cavaliers: Date and kick-off time

The Clemson Tigers will take on Virginia Cavaliers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT, at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

Date Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT Venue Memorial Stadium Location Berkeley, California

How to watch Clemson Tigers vs Virginia Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ACC Network

Broadcasters: Chris Cotter (play-by-play) and Mark Herzlich (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Clemson Tigers vs Virginia Cavaliers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE) | Home: 193 (CAR), 955 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Clemson Tigers vs Virginia Cavaliers team news & key players

Clemson Tigers team news

Junior quarterback Cade Klubnik had an impressive outing, connecting on 31 of his 41 pass attempts for 309 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Phil Mafah led the ground attack with 118 yards on 20 carries, finding the end zone twice. Senior tight end Jake Briningstool surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark and secured a 28-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter. The Clemson defense made its presence felt, intercepting the opposing quarterback twice and tallying three sacks.

WRs Dabo Swinney and Bryant Wesco, both of whom sat out last week's game due to injuries, remain questionable for the upcoming matchup.

Virginia Cavaliers team news

Sophomore quarterback Anthony Colandrea delivered a solid performance, throwing for 279 yards on 26 completions out of 45 attempts, including one touchdown. Senior wide receiver Malachi Fields stood out among the receivers, hauling in nine passes for a total of 129 yards.

LT McKale Boley, slot receiver Chris Tyree, and sophomore WR Suderian Harrison were all active in practice on Tuesday and are expected to be available for the upcoming game. However, WR Trell Harris will miss action after opting to undergo surgery to remove a bone fragment from his knee.

