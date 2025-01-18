Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans AFC Divisional Round game: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Chiefs versus Texans NFL Divisional Round matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to return to the field after a much-needed break. The reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions used their bye week during Wild Card Weekend to rest and refine their game plan. With the playoff picture taking shape, Andy Reid’s squad now faces a familiar foe, the Houston Texans, in a rematch of their Week 16 clash.

The Texans, who were defeated 27-19 by Kansas City less than a month ago, come into this matchup riding a wave of confidence. DeMeco Ryans and Matt Burke’s defense delivered a standout performance in the Wild Card round, limiting the Los Angeles Chargers to a mere 12 points. Now, the AFC South champions aim to pull off a significant upset against a Chiefs team led by the ever-reliable Patrick Mahomes, whose divisional-round credentials are second to none.

Houston's postseason hopes received a boost with a dominant 32-12 win over the Chargers, showcasing their best form in weeks. However, the Chiefs, well-rested and laser-focused, will look to start fast and seize control in the familiar confines of Arrowhead Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans AFC Divisional Round game, plus plenty more.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans: Date and kick-off time

The Chiefs will take on the Texans in a highly anticipated NFL Wild Card Round game on Saturday, January 18 at 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date Saturday, January 18, 2025 kick-off Time 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT Venue GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans NFL Divisional Round game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC/ESPN

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) will serve as the crew in the booth.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans team news & key players

Kansas City Chiefs team news

Kansas City, meanwhile, enters the playoffs with a bolstered roster. Their Week 18 loss to the Broncos, where they rested starters and suffered a lopsided 38-0 defeat, is an outlier. Quarterback Carson Wentz struggled with just 98 passing yards, while running back Carson Steele managed only 25 yards on eight carries. That game, however, gave the Chiefs a chance to regroup and recharge.

At running back, Isiah Pacheco is healthy again to complement free-agent addition Kareem Hunt. Wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown has also returned from injury, while rookie Xavier Worthy is stepping into a larger role. Veteran DeAndre Hopkins, who joined Kansas City in an October trade, could also be a pivotal piece in Reid's playoff plans. Hopkins, a former Texan, brings valuable postseason experience with six playoff games under his belt from his Houston days.

Defensively, the Chiefs have been stout against the run under Steve Spagnuolo, surrendering an average of just 19.2 points per game this season—fourth-best in the league. This impressive stat holds even when factoring in the meaningless Week 18 matchup against Denver.

Offensively, while Mahomes and Travis Kelce remain a nearly unstoppable duo, Kansas City's ground game has been a concern. Ranking 22nd in rushing yards per game and 29th in yards per play, the Chiefs will need to find more consistency to avoid placing the entire load on Mahomes' shoulders as they chase another Super Bowl run.

Chiefs injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Abdomen N. Bolton Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed N. Gray Tight End Questionable Triceps M. Tuipulotu Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Mettauer Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL W. Gay Linebacker Questionable Shoulder C. Jacobs Linebacker Injured Reserve Concussion B. Cupp Tight End Out Undisclosed L. Sneed Cornerback Injured Reserve Quadriceps R. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee M. Hardman Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee J. Watson Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg S. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Abdomen D. Hopkins Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Fortson Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Wiley Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL S. Shrader Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Cochrane Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle

Houston Texans team news

Texans quarterback CJ Stroud has struggled with turnovers in recent outings, tossing nine interceptions over his last nine games, including at least one in six of those contests. Backing Kansas City’s ball-hawking defense to capitalize again seems a prudent bet. The Chiefs picked off Stroud twice in their Week 16 meeting, with safety Jaden Hicks and cornerback Trent McDuffie grabbing interceptions. Safety Justin Reid followed that performance with another pick in the Chiefs’ next game against the Steelers, making their secondary a persistent threat.

Despite his flaws, Stroud showed improvement last week, throwing for 282 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers. He connected with Nico Collins, who hauled in seven passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, and Xavier Hutchinson, whose 34-yard reception was second among Texans receivers. Still, the raucous Arrowhead atmosphere could present a daunting challenge for Houston’s offense.

Injuries have plagued the Texans all season, with key players like Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs sidelined. While their aerial attack remains the backbone of their strategy, running back Joe Mixon has been working tirelessly to provide balance on the ground.

Texans injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Keene Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL B. Hill Safety Injured Reserve Leg J. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Keenum Quarterback Injured Reserve Foot M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Forearm D. Scaife Center Questionable Leg J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Hill Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Brown Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Torso G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. King Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed J. Mixon Running Back Questionable Ankle B. Jordan Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL A. Al-Shaair Linebacker Questionable Knee L. Johnson Cornerback Questionable Shoulder T. Dell Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL J. Ward Safety Injured Reserve Foot R. Woods Wide Receiver Questionable Hip B. Brooks Running Back Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus D. Perryman Linebacker Questionable Elbow S. Diggs Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Henderson Cornerback Injured Reserve Neck J. Pitre Safety Injured Reserve Pectoral K. Hollman Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Quitoriano Tight End Injured Reserve Calf C. Stover Tight End Injured Reserve Collarbone

