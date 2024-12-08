Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for 2024 NFL Week 14 game

Everything you need to know on how to watch Chiefs versus Chargers 2024 NFL Week 14 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Chiefs and Chargers will clash in a high-stakes AFC West battle on Sunday Night Football.

Kansas City enters this contest riding a two-game winning streak and boasts an impressive 11-1 record overall. The Chiefs narrowly edged out victories against the Panthers (30-27) and the Raiders (19-17) over the past two weeks, following a 30-21 defeat to the Bills. Patrick Mahomes has been exceptional during this stretch, throwing 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions across the last five games.

On the other hand, Los Angeles has been riding momentum as well, going 5-1 over their past six matchups to hold an 8-4 record overall. This game marks their third instance this season of back-to-back road games, with previous trips resulting in defeats of 17-10 and 17-15 against Kansas City and Arizona, respectively. Last week, the Chargers managed a 17-13 win over the Falcons in Atlanta despite only producing 187 total yards of offense.

This Sunday’s showdown presents a pivotal moment for both teams, with playoff implications hanging in the balance.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: Date and kick-off time

The Chiefs will take on the Chargers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Kansas.

Date Sunday, December 8 Kick-off Time 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT Venue GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location Kansas City, Kansas

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV, Peacock

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 815 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 817 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers team news & key players

Kansas City Chiefs team news

The Chiefs have managed to stay efficient even when not playing their most dominant football. Their recent win over the Raiders (19-17) wasn't a highlight reel performance, but they found a way to win once again. Las Vegas nearly stole the game with a late field goal opportunity, but a fumbled snap sealed their fate, with Kansas City recovering. Patrick Mahomes completed 26 of 46 attempts for 306 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions in that game.

With Isiah Pacheco back in action, he contributed seven carries for 44 yards against the Raiders. The Chiefs are averaging 24.1 points per game this season, while their defense is allowing 19.6 points per contest. Their offensive unit is ranked 11th in the league, with their defense coming in at 8th overall. Against a strong defensive team like the Chargers, Kansas City will need their offensive firepower to shine if they want to maintain their success.

Chiefs injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Abdomen P. Hendershot Tight End Injured Reserve Calf N. Bolton Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed N. Gray Tight End Questionable Triceps M. Mettauer Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL H. Brown Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Jacobs Linebacker Injured Reserve Head M. Edwards Safety Out Hamstring L. Sneed Cornerback Injured Reserve Quadriceps R. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee M. Hardman Wide Receiver Questionable Knee J. Watson Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg S. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Abdomen D. Hopkins Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Fortson Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Wiley Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL H. Butker Kicker Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus S. Shrader Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring

Los Angeles Chargers team news

For the Chargers, this game is an opportunity to solidify their standing and prove they’re legitimate contenders. Their victory against Atlanta showcased their defense, which limited the Falcons to just 13 points. However, the offense has room for improvement—despite the win, they only managed to put up 13 points themselves.

Justin Herbert completed 16 of 23 attempts for 147 yards in that game, while Ladd McConkey impressed with nine receptions for 117 yards. The Chargers are averaging 21.7 points per game this season, with their defense giving up just 15.7 points per contest. Their offense ranks 18th in the league, but their defense leads the NFL at 1st overall.

Chargers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Rumph Linebacker Injured Reserve Foot M. Hankins Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed A. Samuel Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder E. Molden Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed B. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder T. McLellan Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Collins Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Williams Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring A. Gilman Safety Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Colson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle M. Davis Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee H. Hurst Tight End Injured Reserve Hip D. Perryman Linebacker Doubtful Groin T. Jefferson Safety Questionable Hamstring L. McConkey Wide Receiver Questionable Knee S. Fehoko Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Elbow K. Murray Linebacker Questionable Hamstring E. Apple Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Dobbins Running Back Injured Reserve Knee - MCL

