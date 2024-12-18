Los Angles Chargers vs Denver Broncos: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for 2024 NFL Week 16 game

Everything you need to know on how to watch Chargers versus Broncos NFL Week 16 game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The 2024 NFL playoff race heats up with an AFC West showdown on Thursday Night Football, as the Denver Broncos visit the Los Angeles Chargers in a crucial clash.

The Broncos are riding high after a commanding 31-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, while the Chargers look to rebound from a lopsided 40-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Denver (9-5), winners of four straight, can lock in a postseason spot with a win.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles (8-6), on a two-game skid, hopes to strengthen its playoff chances by securing a key victory.

Los Angles Chargers vs Denver Broncos: Date and kick-off time

The Chargers will take on the Broncos in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, December 19, at 8:15 pm ET or 5:15 pm PT, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Date Thursday, December 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue SoFi Stadium Location Inglewood, California

How to watch Los Angles Chargers vs Denver Broncos on TV & stream live online

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Broadcasters: Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Kirk Herbstreit providing color commentary. Kaylee Hartung will be on the sidelines.

This is an Amazon Prime Video only broadcast, with the exception of the local Los Angeles and Denver market, where the game can be seen on the FOX affiliate, which is available to stream regionally on Fubo TV (7-day free trial available).

Amazon Prime Video is home of Thursday Night Football in the 2024 NFL season, streaming games in Weeks 2 through 17, except the Thanksgiving night game. That week, Prime Video gets an exclusive Black Friday game to make up for losing Thursday night.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angles Chargers vs Denver Broncos

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 225 (CAR), 809 (NE) | Home: 226 (CAR), 817 | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angles Chargers vs Denver Broncos team news & key players

Los Angeles Chargers team news

The Chargers enter the matchup following defeats to the Chiefs and Buccaneers and will take on the Patriots after this game. Los Angeles has won four of its last seven home games. Quarterback Justin Herbert has completed 63.9% of his passes for 2,959 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. Wideouts Ladd McConkey and Joshua Palmer have combined for 1,375 receiving yards and six touchdowns, with Quentin Johnston adding 34 receptions.

On the ground, Los Angeles averages 105.8 rushing yards per game, led by Gus Edwards, who has contributed 297 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, the Chargers allow 17.6 points and 336.7 yards per game. Linebacker Daiyan Henley leads the unit with 131 tackles, while Tuli Tuipulotu has notched 7.5 sacks, and Tarheeb Still has grabbed four interceptions.

Chargers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Rumph Linebacker Injured Reserve Foot M. Hankins Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed A. Samuel Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder E. Molden Cornerback Questionable Knee B. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder T. McLellan Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Collins Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Williams Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring A. Gilman Safety Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Herbert Quarterback Questionable Ankle H. Hurst Tight End Injured Reserve Hip O. Ogbonnia Defensive Tackle Questionable Pelvis D. Perryman Linebacker Questionable Groin Z. Johnson Guard Questionable Ankle S. Fehoko Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Elbow W. Dissly Tight End Questionable Shoulder C. Hart Cornerback Questionable Concussion E. Apple Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Dobbins Running Back Injured Reserve Knee - MCL J. Reagor Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Finger

Denver Broncos team news

The Broncos have recently triumphed over the Browns and Colts and are set to face the Bengals next. Denver has claimed victory in four of their last six road games. Quarterback Bo Nix has completed 63.6% of his passes, racking up 2,972 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Devaughn Vele have combined for 1,255 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, while Marvin Mims Jr. has added 23 receptions to his season total.

On the ground, Denver averages 108.4 rushing yards per game, with Javonte Williams leading the charge at 461 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, the Broncos are holding opponents to 17.6 points and 315.3 yards per contest. Linebacker Brandon Jones tops the team with 91 tackles, Nik Bonitto has recorded 11.5 sacks, and Pat Surtain II has tallied four interceptions.

Broncos injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Turner-Yell Safety Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL Q. Bailey Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle J. Miller Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Reynolds Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Franklin-Myers Defensive End Questionable Foot A. Singleton Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Badie Running Back Injured Reserve Back A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed R. Moss Cornerback Questionable Knee - MCL K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed B. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Spine D. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Finger J. McLaughlin Running Back Questionable Quadriceps

