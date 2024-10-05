How to watch and listen to California Golden Bears vs Miami Hurricanes 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch California vs Miami Hurricanes NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0) travel across the country this Saturday to take on California Golden Bears (3-1) in the first-ever ACC clash between the two programs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the California Golden Bears vs. the Miami Hurricanes NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

California Golden Bears vs Miami Hurricanes: Date and kick-off time

The California Golden Bears will take on the Miami Hurricanes in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT, at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

Date Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue California Memorial Stadium Location Berkeley, California

How to watch California Golden Bears vs Miami Hurricanes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of California Golden Bears vs Miami Hurricanes

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 194 (CAR), 956 (NE) | Home: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE) | National: 383 (CAR), 973 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

California Golden Bears vs Miami Hurricanes team news & key players

California Golden Bears team news

QB Fernando Mendoza spearheaded the Golden Bears' offense, achieving a personal best of 303 passing yards while successfully connecting on 22 of 36 attempts. DB Miles Williams made a pivotal interception during the game, contributing to the Bears' impressive tally of 10 interceptions this season, the highest in the nation. LB Cade Uluave was the standout defensively, recording a team-leading 11 tackles. The Bears also notched three sacks and tallied seven tackles for loss throughout the match.

In terms of injuries, wide receivers T. Merriweather and K. Grayes are ruled out, while running back J. Ott, offensive linemen S. Vatikani and W. McDonald, and running back J. Williams-Thomas are questionable.

Miami Hurricanes team news

The Hurricanes were once again fueled by QB Cam Ward, a leading Heisman Trophy contender. QB Ward passed for 342 yards and four touchdowns but also had two interceptions as part of the team's four turnovers. WR Xavier Restrepo was Miami's top receiver, hauling in five catches for 60 yards, while RB Damien Martinez contributed 60 yards on 14 rushing attempts.

Miami racked up 508 yards of total offense, including 132 rushing yards in the second half. On defense, CB Jadais Richard led the charge with eight tackles, and LB Wesley Bissainthe added six tackles. DB Meesh Powell also made an interception for the Hurricanes.

