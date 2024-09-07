How to watch and listen today's California Golden Bears vs Auburn Tigers 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's California versus Auburn Tigers CFB game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A Week 2 non-conference clash is set as the California Golden Bears (1-0) square off against the Auburn Tigers (1-0) in college football.

The Golden Bears made headlines by joining the ACC this season after departing the Pac-12, and they’re eager to make their mark. In their opener, the Bears faced an FCS opponent, securing a comfortable 31-13 victory over UC Davis. In that outing, Fernando Mendoza threw for 158 yards and a touchdown, leading the team to an easy win.

On the other hand, the Auburn Tigers, a traditional powerhouse in the SEC, started the season unranked, reflecting the shifting dynamics in college football. They kicked off their campaign in dominant fashion, crushing Alabama A&M 73-3 in a 70-point rout.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen California Golden Bears vs Auburn Tigers CFB game, plus plenty more.

California Golden Bears vs Auburn Tigers: Date and kick-off time

The Golden Bears will take on the Tigers in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

Date Saturday, September 7, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Jordan-Hare Stadium Location Auburn, Alabama

How to watch California Golden Bears vs Auburn Tigers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Broadcasters: Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of California Golden Bears vs Auburn Tigers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 201 (CAR), 963 (NE) | Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream college football games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

California Golden Bears vs Auburn Tigers team news & key players

California Golden Bears team news

The California Bears have entrusted QB Fernando Mendoza with the responsibility of steering the offense, as the 6ft 5in sophomore steps into the lead quarterback role for the remainder of the campaign. Mendoza took over midway through his freshman year, wrapping up the season with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. However, the Bears’ offensive strategy will likely revolve around their ground game.

Junior running back Jadyn Ott, who topped the Pac-12 in rushing yards last season, is poised to be the key figure. In their opener, Ott had 14 carries for 49 yards but managed to find the end zone twice. At wide receiver, junior Trond Grizzell, who amassed over 500 yards last season, had a quiet start with only 11 yards in Week 1. Freshman Nyziah Hunter emerged as the top target against UC Davis, catching four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Offensively, Cal put up 281 yards in the first game but allowed 304 yards on the defensive side. Linebacker Teddye Buchanan led the charge with nine tackles, but the Bears surprisingly couldn’t record a single sack. However, the defense shined in the secondary, with three different players nabbing interceptions, including senior cornerback Nohl Williams, who also added two pass deflections to his stat line.

Auburn Tigers team news

Auburn’s offense struggled to take off last season, finishing at the bottom of the SEC in passing yards, even with seasoned quarterback Payton Thorne at the helm. However, the senior turned things around in their Week 1 rout over Alabama A&M, throwing for 322 yards and four touchdowns. Thorne is now in his second year as the starting QB for Auburn, following two seasons as the starter at Michigan State.

In the backfield, Jarquez Hunter is expected to be the main threat, though he saw limited action in the opener. He was given just four carries, but still managed to rush for 53 yards, averaging an impressive 13.3 yards per carry. Auburn also bolstered their receiving corps with several transfers and young talent. Freshman Malcolm Simmons stood out in Week 1, hauling in three receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown in the commanding victory.

The Tigers racked up 628 yards of total offense in the opener while limiting their opponent to just 240, though it’s worth noting they were up against an FCS team. Jalen McLeod, an undersized nose tackle at 236 pounds, led the defense with five tackles and added a sack. While the defense didn’t record any interceptions, they made their presence felt with three sacks in the blowout win over Alabama A&M.

