How to watch and listen today's BYU Cougars vs SMU Mustangs 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's BYU Cougars versus SMU Mustangs CFB game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The BYU Cougars and SMU Mustangs will lock horns in week two NCAA football action on Friday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Kickoff between the ACC and Big 12 competitors is slated at 7:00 pm ET.

BYU kicked off its season on the right foot last weekend, recording a 41-13 win over Southern Illinois. SMU also won its Week 1 game against Houston Christian, 59-7.

The Cougars are coming into this season off the back of a dire 5-7 losing season in their first year as Big 12 Conference members. They had 16 winning seasons in the last 17 years, so fans are expecting a bounce back.

BYU Cougars vs SMU Mustangs: Date and kick-off time

The Cougars will take on the Mustangs in a highly anticipated CFB game on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Date Friday, September 6, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Gerald J. Ford Stadium Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch BYU Cougars vs SMU Mustangs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN 2

Broadcasters: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of BYU Cougars vs SMU Mustangs

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 193 (NE), 955 (CAR) | Away: 143 (NE), 143 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream college football games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

BYU Cougars vs SMU Mustangs team news & key players

BYU Cougars team news

The Cougars were led by junior quarterback Jake Retzlaff, who threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Chase Roberts snagged seven receptions for 108 yards (15.4 average), while sophomore running back LJ Martin turned 13 carries into 67 yards (5.2 average) and added a touchdown.

Defensively, the Cougars stifled the Salukis, shutting them out in both the first and fourth quarters while limiting them to just 231 total yards. Brigham Young dominated possession, holding the ball for nearly 40 minutes—18 more than Southern Illinois.

SMU Mustangs team news

RB Jaylan Knighton (undisclosed), DE Braeden Flowers (knee) and DT Mike Lockhart (undisclosed) are all major doubts to feature against BYU.

SMU handled their business against Houston Christian, amassing 597 total yards and holding the Huskies to a mere 157. The Mustangs' running game was electric, racking up 369 yards and four touchdowns. Dual-threat quarterback Kevin Jennings contributed 202 total yards, while three SMU backs rushed for at least 50 yards. Houston Christian struggled offensively, averaging just 1.3 yards per carry and 4.6 yards per pass completion.

