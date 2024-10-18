How to watch and listen to BYU Cougars vs Oklahoma State Cowboys 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch BYU Cougars vs Oklahoma State Cowboys NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 13 BYU Cougars (6-0) are set to welcome the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-3) to LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday, October 18, 2024, for a clash between two Big 12 rivals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the BYU Cougars vs the Oklahoma State Cowboys NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

BYU Cougars vs Oklahoma State Cowboys: Date and kick-off time

The BYU Cougars will take on Oklahoma State Cowboys in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 10:15 pm ET/ 7:15 pm PT, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

Date Friday, October 18, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:15 pm ET/ 7:15 pm PT Venue LaVell Edwards Stadium Location Provo, Utah

How to watch BYU Cougars vs Oklahoma State Cowboys on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Andre Ware (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of BYU Cougars vs Oklahoma State Cowboys

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 380 (CAR), 970 (NE) | Home: 143 (CAR), 143 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

BYU Cougars vs Oklahoma State Cowboys team news & key players

BYU Cougars team news

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff has recorded 14 touchdown passes this season, boasting a completion rate of 60.3% on his attempts. He has connected on 108 of his 179 pass attempts, amassing 1,426 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions, while also leading his team with 184 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The receiving duo of Chase Roberts and Darius Lassiter forms a formidable one-two combination. Meanwhile, the defense excels at pressuring opposing quarterbacks, with eight different players contributing to the sack tally and creating turnovers throughout the season.

Oklahoma State Cowboys team news

Oklahoma State's quarterback situation remains ambiguous as they prepare for their matchup against BYU. Coach Mike Gundy has yet to announce a starting quarterback, suggesting that all signal-callers are receiving practice time. Alan Bowman, who began the season as the starter, has faced challenges recently, resulting in his benching during two of the last three games.

Garret Rangel has taken over but has delivered mixed performances, highlighted by a touchdown pass in his latest appearance. Meanwhile, there are concerns regarding the health of redshirt freshman Zane Flores. RB Ollie Gordon II, who won last year's Doak Walker Award, exited in the third quarter due to a leg injury after tallying only 50 yards on 13 rushing attempts.

More college football news and coverage