Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints NFL Week 18: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The 9-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off against the 5-11 New Orleans Saints in a crucial matchup, with the NFC South title hanging in the balance.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints: Date and kick-off time

The Buccaneers will take on the Saints in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, January 5, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Date Sunday, January 5 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Raymond James Stadium Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst), Erin Andrews (analyst) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints NFL Week 18 game

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 829 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 822 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints team news & key players

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

For the Buccaneers, this is a do-or-die scenario. They need a win to clinch the division title, though they could still secure the crown if the Falcons lose to the Panthers—a scenario that seems unlikely. Tampa Bay has been in excellent form, winning five of its last six games, with the lone blemish being a narrow 26-24 road loss to the Cowboys. They rebounded emphatically last week with a dominant 48-14 victory over the Panthers, easily covering the 10.5-point spread.

Baker Mayfield has been on fire, throwing for 288 or more yards in four of his last five games. The 29-year-old quarterback put up a season-best 359 yards last week, boosting his totals to 4,279 passing yards and a stellar 39:15 TD-to-INT ratio.

Rookie running back Bucky Irving has been a revelation, rushing for 88 or more yards in four of his last five appearances. The 22-year-old has eclipsed 1,033 rushing yards this season but is nursing a shoulder injury and is listed as questionable. Veteran wideout Mike Evans has been relatively quiet by his standards, crossing the 100-yard mark in just two games this season and accumulating 915 receiving yards overall. Cade Otten has contributed 600 receiving yards as well. Tampa’s offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 33 points over the past five games and producing 400 yards per contest.

Buccaneers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Opeta Guard Injured Reserve Knee - ACL S. Dennis Linebacker Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Edmonds Running Back Injured Reserve Knee S. Dzansi Tackle Injured Reserve Knee Z. Annexstad Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed S. Shepard Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle E. Banks Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed C. Izien Safety Injured Reserve Pectoral S. Peterson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed L. Uguak Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed A. Winfield Safety Out Knee J. Dean Cornerback Out Knee W. Gholston Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee C. Godwin Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle M. Watts Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee C. Thompson Wide Receiver Out Shoulder C. Otton Tight End Doubtful Knee D. Grzesiak Linebacker Out Undisclosed

New Orleans Saints team news

The Saints are wrapping up a frustrating campaign, plagued by offensive struggles and defensive lapses. They've dropped four of their last five outings, including a razor-thin 20-19 defeat to the Commanders. Last week, they were outclassed 25-10 at home by the Raiders, falling short of covering the spread in four of their previous five matchups.

New Orleans has had a revolving door at quarterback. Derek Carr remains sidelined after missing recent games, ending his season with 2,145 passing yards and a 15:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. In his place, rookie Spencer Rattler has taken the reins. Last week, he managed 218 passing yards, bringing his season total to 1,077 yards with a 3:5 TD-to-INT ratio.

The Saints' offensive woes don’t end there. Alvin Kamara, who has racked up 950 rushing yards this season, sat out last week and remains questionable due to limited practice participation. Juwan Johnson has been largely quiet, surpassing 50 receiving yards in just one game this year and totaling 468 yards. Meanwhile, Chris Olave, who hasn’t played since early November, is expected to return. The 24-year-old wideout has tallied 400 yards across nine games. The Saints’ offense has struggled mightily, scoring 19 or fewer points in five consecutive contests while averaging 321 yards per game.

Saints injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Lattimore Cornerback Out Hamstring R. Ramczyk Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee J. Johnson Tight End Questionable Knee P. Werner Linebacker Questionable Concussion T. Hudson Tight End Questionable Undisclosed K. Miller Running Back Out Concussion J. Herron Tackle Injured Reserve Knee P. Adebo Cornerback Injured Reserve Upper Leg R. Shaheed Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus T. Jeffcoat Defensive End Out Undisclosed A. Kamara Running Back Doubtful Groin B. Means Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle J. Ford Linebacker Injured Reserve Lower Leg D. Jackson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle P. Turner Defensive End Questionable Ankle R. Wright Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Rader Tight End Questionable Undisclosed R. Connelly Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed W. Gay Linebacker Questionable Shoulder N. Saldiveri Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee L. Patrick Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee T. Hill Quarterback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL E. McCoy Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Elbow C. Olave Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Concussion D. Carr Quarterback Out Hand

