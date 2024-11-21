Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Week 12: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two teams at opposite ends of the AFC North standings will lock horns on Thursday Night Football as the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Cleveland Browns.

Pittsburgh are riding high after a gritty 18-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, while the Browns are licking their wounds following a 35-14 defeat at the hands of New Orleans.

The Steelers, who sit atop the division with an impressive 8-2 record, are currently on a five-game winning tear and boast a 4-1 mark on the road this season. On the other hand, the Browns, languishing in fourth place with a 2-8 record, have dropped their last two games and hold a disappointing 1-4 record at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Date and kick-off time

The Browns will take on the Steelers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, November 21, at 8:15 pm ET or 5:15 pm PT, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Thursday, November 14, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue Huntington Bank Field Location Cleveland

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers on TV & stream live online

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Broadcasters: Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Kirk Herbstreit providing color commentary. Kaylee Hartung will be on the sidelines.

This is an Amazon Prime Video only broadcast, with the exception of the local Cleveland and Pittsburgh markets, where the game can be seen on the FOX/CBS affiliate, which is available to stream regionally on Fubo TV (7-day free trial available).

Amazon Prime Video is home of Thursday Night Football in the 2024 NFL season, streaming games in Weeks 2 through 17, except the Thanksgiving night game. That week, Prime Video gets an exclusive Black Friday game to make up for losing Thursday night.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 225 (CAR), 826 (NE) | Home: 226 (CAR), 807 | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers team news & key players

Cleveland Browns team news

For the Cleveland Browns, former first-round pick Jameis Winston leads the charge at quarterback. Winston has completed 89 of 145 passes (61.4%) for 1,047 yards and seven touchdowns, alongside three interceptions, for a 90.8 passer rating. In last week's loss to the Saints, Winston went 30-of-46 (65.2%) for an impressive 395 yards and two scores. He has surpassed the 300-yard mark in two of his last three outings.

Veteran wideout Jerry Jeudy is a key weapon in Cleveland's receiving corps. Through 10 games, Jeudy has hauled in 39 receptions for 560 yards (14.4 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has produced six plays of 20+ yards, including a remarkable 89-yard catch, and racked up 139 yards after the catch. Jeudy has also moved the chains 26 times and was a bright spot in Sunday’s defeat, grabbing six passes for 142 yards (23.7 average) and a touchdown.

Browns injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Wills Tackle Questionable Knee H. Adeniji Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Back L. Wypler Center Injured Reserve Ankle D. Njoku Tight End Questionable Knee C. Hughlett Long Snapper Injured Reserve Ribs D. Jones Tackle Injured Reserve Lower Leg D. Bell Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hip D. Ward Cornerback Questionable Ribs M. Garrett Defensive End Questionable Hip A. Wright Defensive End Injured Reserve Triceps T. Huntley Quarterback Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Hudson Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Williams Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Bitonio Guard Questionable Pectoral J. Owusu-Koramoah Linebacker Injured Reserve Neck M. Harden Cornerback Injured Reserve Shin N. Harris Center Injured Reserve Ankle E. Moore Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder T. Dean Safety Questionable Triceps L. Watson Tackle Questionable Back D. Watson Quarterback Injured Reserve Achilles H. Bryant Tight End Questionable Ankle T. Brown Defensive Back Injured Reserve Foot J. Hardee Cornerback Questionable Groin G. Swaim Tight End Out Concussion G. Newsome Cornerback Questionable Shoulder

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

The Pittsburgh Steelers are riding a wave of momentum, thanks in part to the resurgence of veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, who has rediscovered his Seattle-era magic. Wilson has connected on 73 of 121 passes (60.3%) for 942 yards and six touchdowns this season. Despite throwing two interceptions, he maintains a solid 94.4 passer rating and has added a rushing touchdown to his tally.

Anchoring the Steelers' ground game is Najee Harris, a workhorse in the backfield. Over 10 games, Harris has amassed 708 yards on 175 carries (4.0 average) and has reached the end zone three times. He's delivered six big plays of 20+ yards, with his longest run spanning 36 yards, and he’s converted 35 rushing attempts into first downs.

Steelers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Holcomb Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee D. Perales Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee C. Johnston Punter Injured Reserve Knee N. Herbig Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder R. Wilson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring P. Wilson Linebacker Questionable Foot L. Lee Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Calf R. Watts Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Watt Linebacker Questionable Knee - ACL T. Fautanu Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Kneecap C. Trice Defensive Back Injured Reserve Hamstring A. Highsmith Linebacker Questionable Ankle J. Daniels Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Achilles D. Leal Defensive End Injured Reserve Neck M. Wright Kicker Questionable Shoulder T. Luther Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed M. Adams Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee A. Averett Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed C. Henderson Cornerback Injured Reserve Neck Z. Gilbert Cornerback Out Undisclosed

More NFL news and coverage