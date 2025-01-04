Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL Week 18: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The AFC's top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, will travel to Denver on Sunday to square off against the Denver Broncos.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL Week 18 game, plus plenty more.
Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs: Date and kick-off time
The Broncos will take on the Chiefs in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, January 5, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
|Date
|Sunday, January 5
|Kick-off Time
|4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT
|Venue
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Location
|Denver, Colorado
How to watch Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs on TV & stream live online
TV channel: CBS
- Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL Week 18 game
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 809 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 815 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs team news & key players
Denver Broncos team news
Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos showed resilience in a tough battle against the Bengals, repeatedly clawing their way back into the game. With just eight seconds remaining, Bo Nix connected with Marvin Mims Jr. for a game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter. Earlier, Cincinnati had taken the lead with 1:29 left on the clock, but Nix orchestrated a masterful drive to force overtime.
Nix finished with a solid performance, completing 24 of 31 passes for 219 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Mims Jr. led the receiving corps with eight catches for 103 yards and two scores. The Broncos totaled 329 yards of offense but struggled defensively, surrendering 499 total yards to the Bengals, including a staggering 384 yards through the air.
Broncos injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|D. Turner-Yell
|Safety
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee - ACL
|Q. Bailey
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|J. Miller
|Nose Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|F. Crum
|Offensive Tackle
|Out
|Illness
|J. Reynolds
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|F. Moreau
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hip
|A. Singleton
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|T. Badie
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Back
|J. Jewell
|Linebacker
|Out
|Concussion
|A. Blackson
|Defensive Lineman
|Out
|Undisclosed
|K. Hayes
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|H. Ndubuisi
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Il
Kansas City Chiefs team news
The Kansas City Chiefs improved to an impressive 15-1 record this season with their latest victory, as Patrick Mahomes maintained his dominance over the Steelers. Now 4-0 against Pittsburgh in his career, Mahomes has tallied an astonishing 17 touchdowns with just a single interception in those matchups. In the game, he connected for three touchdown passes—two to wideouts Xavier Worthy and Justin Watson, and another to tight end Travis Kelce, whose score marked the 77th of his career, setting a new franchise record for Kansas City. The Chiefs amassed 384 total yards on offense while their defense held the Steelers to 364 yards and limited them to just 1-of-4 success in the red zone. Pittsburgh also struggled in the air, averaging a meager 3.9 yards per pass play.
Heading into the regular season finale, Kansas City is already locked into the AFC's top playoff seed. Head coach Andy Reid has confirmed that many starters will be given the week off as the team shifts its focus to postseason preparations.
Chiefs injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|C. Jones
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Abdomen
|N. Bolton
|Linebacker
|Doubtful
|Coach's Decision
|N. Gray
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Triceps
|M. Mettauer
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - MCL
|W. Gay
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|C. Jacobs
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Concussion
|I. Pacheco
|Running Back
|Out
|Ribs
|B. Cupp
|Tight End
|Out
|Undisclosed
|L. Sneed
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Quadriceps
|R. Rice
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|K. Hunt
|Running Back
|Doubtful
|Coach's Decision
|M. Hardman
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|J. Watson
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Lower Leg
|S. Moore
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Abdomen
|D. Hopkins
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Fortson
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|J. Wiley
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|D. Tranquill
|Linebacker
|Doubtful
|Coach's Decision
|G. Karlaftis
|Defensive End
|Doubtful
|Coach's Decision
|S. Shrader
|Kicker
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|J. Taylor
|Tackle
|Out
|Knee
|P. Mahomes
|Quarterback
|Doubtful
|Ankle
|J. Cochrane
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|T. McDuffie
|Cornerback
|Doubtful
|Knee
|T. Kelce
|Tight End
|Doubtful
|Coach's Decision
|J. Reid
|Safety
|Doubtful
|Coach's Decision