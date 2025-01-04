Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL Week 18: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Chiefs versus Broncos NFL Week 18 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The AFC's top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, will travel to Denver on Sunday to square off against the Denver Broncos.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL Week 18 game, plus plenty more.

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs: Date and kick-off time

The Broncos will take on the Chiefs in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, January 5, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Date Sunday, January 5 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue Empower Field at Mile High Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL Week 18 game

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 809 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 815 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs team news & key players

Denver Broncos team news

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos showed resilience in a tough battle against the Bengals, repeatedly clawing their way back into the game. With just eight seconds remaining, Bo Nix connected with Marvin Mims Jr. for a game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter. Earlier, Cincinnati had taken the lead with 1:29 left on the clock, but Nix orchestrated a masterful drive to force overtime.

Nix finished with a solid performance, completing 24 of 31 passes for 219 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Mims Jr. led the receiving corps with eight catches for 103 yards and two scores. The Broncos totaled 329 yards of offense but struggled defensively, surrendering 499 total yards to the Bengals, including a staggering 384 yards through the air.

Broncos injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Turner-Yell Safety Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL Q. Bailey Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle J. Miller Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed F. Crum Offensive Tackle Out Illness J. Reynolds Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed F. Moreau Cornerback Questionable Hip A. Singleton Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Badie Running Back Injured Reserve Back J. Jewell Linebacker Out Concussion A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed H. Ndubuisi Defensive Tackle Questionable Il

Kansas City Chiefs team news

The Kansas City Chiefs improved to an impressive 15-1 record this season with their latest victory, as Patrick Mahomes maintained his dominance over the Steelers. Now 4-0 against Pittsburgh in his career, Mahomes has tallied an astonishing 17 touchdowns with just a single interception in those matchups. In the game, he connected for three touchdown passes—two to wideouts Xavier Worthy and Justin Watson, and another to tight end Travis Kelce, whose score marked the 77th of his career, setting a new franchise record for Kansas City. The Chiefs amassed 384 total yards on offense while their defense held the Steelers to 364 yards and limited them to just 1-of-4 success in the red zone. Pittsburgh also struggled in the air, averaging a meager 3.9 yards per pass play.

Heading into the regular season finale, Kansas City is already locked into the AFC's top playoff seed. Head coach Andy Reid has confirmed that many starters will be given the week off as the team shifts its focus to postseason preparations.

Chiefs injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Abdomen N. Bolton Linebacker Doubtful Coach's Decision N. Gray Tight End Questionable Triceps M. Mettauer Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL W. Gay Linebacker Questionable Shoulder C. Jacobs Linebacker Injured Reserve Concussion I. Pacheco Running Back Out Ribs B. Cupp Tight End Out Undisclosed L. Sneed Cornerback Injured Reserve Quadriceps R. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee K. Hunt Running Back Doubtful Coach's Decision M. Hardman Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee J. Watson Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg S. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Abdomen D. Hopkins Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Fortson Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Wiley Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Tranquill Linebacker Doubtful Coach's Decision G. Karlaftis Defensive End Doubtful Coach's Decision S. Shrader Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Taylor Tackle Out Knee P. Mahomes Quarterback Doubtful Ankle J. Cochrane Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle T. McDuffie Cornerback Doubtful Knee T. Kelce Tight End Doubtful Coach's Decision J. Reid Safety Doubtful Coach's Decision

