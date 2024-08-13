This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Los Angeles Dodgers MLB 2024Getty Images
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch and listen to today's Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

In a battle of first-placed MLB sides, the LA Dodgers (70-49) are in Milwaukee for game two of a four-game series against the Brewers (67-51) on Tuesday.

The Dodgers are the leaders in the National League West Division and the Brewers hold the top spot in the National League Central.

Mookie Betts homered and drove in three runs in his comeback from a fractured left hand, and Shohei Ohtani also went deep as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 on Monday night.

As a result, the Dodgers and are tied with Cleveland and Baltimore for baseball's best record.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs LA Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Dodgers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: Bally Sports Wisconsin (BSW) and SportsNet Los Angeles (SNLA)

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers will hit the diamond at American Family Field for this matchup on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, with the first pitch at 8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT in the US.

DateTuesday, August 13, 2024
First-Pitch Time8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT
VenueAmerican Family Field
LocationMilwaukee, Wisconsin

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Milwaukee Brewers team news & players to watch

The Brewers activated LHP Bryan Hudson (oblique) from the injured list and optioned LHP DL Hall to Triple-A Nashville. They also put OF Blake Perkins (right calf strain) on the 10-day injured list and recalled 1B Tyler Black from Nashville.

Colin Rea (10-3) takes the mound first for the Brewers in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.38 ERA in 122 1/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits. In 22 games this season, the 34-year-old has racked up an ERA of 3.38, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

William Contreras paces the Brewers with a team-high batting average of .286. Willy Adames has been a reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 21 home runs and 80 RBI.

Milwaukee Brewers injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
E. ParedesRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListForearm
B. WoodruffStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
W. MileyStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
C. YelichLeft fielder10-Day Injured ListBack
B. PerkinsCenter fielder10-Day Injured ListCalf
J. QueroCatcher60-Day Injured ListShoulder
O. DunnThird baseman60-Day Injured ListBack
R. GasserStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListFlexor

Los Angeles Dodgers team news & players to watch

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Gavin Stone (9-5) for his 22nd start of the season. The 25-year-old right-hander has tossed in 21 games this season with an ERA of 3.71, a 2.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.307. His last appearance came on Thursday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 36 home runs and 85 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .298. Freddie Freeman is slashing .286 with 29 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 63 walks.

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
C. BrogdonRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListFoot
M. MuncyThird baseman60-Day Injured ListOblique
D. MayStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow/Esophagus
R. BrasierRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListCalf
G. SheehanStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListForearm
C. TaylorLeft fielder10-Day Injured ListGroin
Y. YamamotoStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListTriceps
R. RyanStarting pitcherDay-to-dayForearm

Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Dodgers projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
08/13/24C. Rea (10-3)G. Stone (9-5)
08/14/24F. Montas (5-8)TBD
08/15/24T. Myers (6-5)J. Flaherty (9-5)

Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record

DateMatchCompetition
08/13/24Brewers 2-5 DodgersMLB
08/07/24Dodgers 2-9 BrewersMLB
07/07/24Dodgers 5-3 BrewersMLB
07/06/24Dodgers 8-5 BrewersMLB
03/03/24Brewers 3-11 DodgersST

More MLB news and coverage

