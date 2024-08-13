How to watch and listen to today's Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

In a battle of first-placed MLB sides, the LA Dodgers (70-49) are in Milwaukee for game two of a four-game series against the Brewers (67-51) on Tuesday.
The Dodgers are the leaders in the National League West Division and the Brewers hold the top spot in the National League Central.
Mookie Betts homered and drove in three runs in his comeback from a fractured left hand, and Shohei Ohtani also went deep as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 on Monday night.
As a result, the Dodgers and are tied with Cleveland and Baltimore for baseball's best record.
Milwaukee Brewers vs LA Dodgers MLB game
How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Dodgers on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: Bally Sports Wisconsin (BSW) and SportsNet Los Angeles (SNLA)
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Dodgers
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time
The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers will hit the diamond at American Family Field for this matchup on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, with the first pitch at 8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT in the US.
|Date
|Tuesday, August 13, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT
|Venue
|American Family Field
|Location
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news
Milwaukee Brewers team news & players to watch
The Brewers activated LHP Bryan Hudson (oblique) from the injured list and optioned LHP DL Hall to Triple-A Nashville. They also put OF Blake Perkins (right calf strain) on the 10-day injured list and recalled 1B Tyler Black from Nashville.
Colin Rea (10-3) takes the mound first for the Brewers in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.38 ERA in 122 1/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.
In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits. In 22 games this season, the 34-year-old has racked up an ERA of 3.38, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
William Contreras paces the Brewers with a team-high batting average of .286. Willy Adames has been a reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 21 home runs and 80 RBI.
Milwaukee Brewers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|E. Paredes
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Forearm
|B. Woodruff
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|W. Miley
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|C. Yelich
|Left fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|Back
|B. Perkins
|Center fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|Calf
|J. Quero
|Catcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
|O. Dunn
|Third baseman
|60-Day Injured List
|Back
|R. Gasser
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Flexor
Los Angeles Dodgers team news & players to watch
The Dodgers will hand the ball to Gavin Stone (9-5) for his 22nd start of the season. The 25-year-old right-hander has tossed in 21 games this season with an ERA of 3.71, a 2.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.307. His last appearance came on Thursday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.
Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 36 home runs and 85 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .298. Freddie Freeman is slashing .286 with 29 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 63 walks.
Los Angeles Dodgers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|C. Brogdon
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Foot
|M. Muncy
|Third baseman
|60-Day Injured List
|Oblique
|D. May
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow/Esophagus
|R. Brasier
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Calf
|G. Sheehan
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Forearm
|C. Taylor
|Left fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|Groin
|Y. Yamamoto
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Triceps
|R. Ryan
|Starting pitcher
|Day-to-day
|Forearm
Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Dodgers projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|08/13/24
|C. Rea (10-3)
|G. Stone (9-5)
|08/14/24
|F. Montas (5-8)
|TBD
|08/15/24
|T. Myers (6-5)
|J. Flaherty (9-5)
Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|08/13/24
|Brewers 2-5 Dodgers
|MLB
|08/07/24
|Dodgers 2-9 Brewers
|MLB
|07/07/24
|Dodgers 5-3 Brewers
|MLB
|07/06/24
|Dodgers 8-5 Brewers
|MLB
|03/03/24
|Brewers 3-11 Dodgers
|ST