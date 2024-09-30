This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch and listen to today's Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Atlanta Braves (88-72) are set to face off against the New York Mets (88-72) at Truist Park on Monday.

Due to the threat of bad weather, MLB has decided to push back the Mets-Braves matchups originally set for Wednesday and Thursday in Atlanta. These games will now be played as part of a traditional doubleheader, starting at 1:10 p.m. ET on Monday. The second game will kick off 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest.

Despite battling injuries all season, the Braves have positioned themselves well. They recently secured a crucial home series win over the Royals, holding them to just five runs. Atlanta is 11 games above .500 at home and needs just one win in this doubleheader to clinch a wildcard spot. However, if they get swept, their postseason hopes will be dashed.

The Mets' season seemed bleak at one point, as they found themselves nearly 10 games below .500, but they’ve turned it around, playing winning baseball ever since. They’ve claimed victory in four of their last five series, although they stumbled against the Brewers over the weekend, dropping two of three games and allowing 14 runs. They avoided a sweep with a 5-0 shutout on Sunday. New York has been strong on the road, sitting five games above .500 away from home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: ESPN2

Local TV channels: Bally Sports South, Sportsnet New York

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time

The Braves and Mets will hit the diamond at Truist Park for this matchup on Monday, September 30, 2024, with the first pitch at 1:10 pm ET/ 12:40 pm PT in the US.

DateMonday, September 30, 2024
First-Pitch Time1:10 pm ET/ 12:40 pm PT
VenueTruist Park
LocationAtlanta, Georgia

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets team news & key players

Atlanta Braves

Spencer Schwellenbach will start for Atlanta in game one. Schwellenbach shone in his last outing, limiting this very Mets lineup to just one run over seven innings, earning the win. The rookie has been outstanding all year, with a 2.73 ERA this month and an overall 3.47 ERA and 1.07 WHIP, along with an 8-7 record over 116.2 innings pitched. He has dominated the Mets, holding them to a single run across 14 innings.

Matt Olson has come up big for the Braves in recent weeks, driving in eight RBIs over his last eight games. He’s racked up 21 RBIs with a remarkable 1.01 OPS this month. The 30-year-old slugger has launched 29 home runs with 98 RBIs and a .795 OPS on the season. Olson has been sharp against the Mets, delivering a .909 OPS against them this year.

Braves injury report

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
R. AcuñaRight fielder60-Day Injured ListKnee
H. YnoaStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
A. PerdomoRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
A. MinterRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListHip
R. KerrRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
S. StriderStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
M. RileyThird baseman10-Day Injured ListHand

New York Mets

Tylor Megill will take the mound for the New York Mets in game one. Megill impressed in his last start, giving up just one run over four innings against the Phillies, though he didn’t factor into the decision as the Mets eventually secured the win. The seasoned right-hander has been in superb form this month, boasting a stellar 1.80 ERA. On the season, he’s posted a 3.98 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP, with a 4-5 record over 72.1 innings pitched.

Pete Alonso has been solid this month, driving in 12 RBIs with a .752 OPS. The veteran power hitter will be a critical figure as the Mets push toward the postseason. He’s hammered 34 home runs, collected 88 RBIs, and posted a .792 OPS over the course of the season. Against the Braves, Alonso has been particularly effective, driving in eight RBIs with a strong .968 OPS.

Mets injury report

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
S. Reid-FoleyRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListShoulder
R. MauricioShortstop60-Day Injured ListKnee
A. SmithRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
B. RaleyRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
K. SengaStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListCalf
J. McNeilSecond baseman10-Day Injured ListWrist
B. GamelRight fielder60-Day Injured ListKnee

Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets Series info

Game 1

DateMonday, September 30, 2024
First-Pitch Time1:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Braves)S. Schwellenbach (8-7)
Starting Pitcher (Mets)T. Megill (4-5)
TV ChannelMLB.tv
LivestreamFubo

Game 2

DateMonday, September 30, 2024
First-Pitch Time4:50 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Braves)C. Sale (18-3)
Starting Pitcher (Mets)TBD
TV ChannelMLB.tv
LivestreamFubo

Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets head-to-head record

DateMatchCompetition
09/25/24Atlanta Braves 5-1 New York MetsMLB
07/28/24New York Mets 2-9 Atlanta BravesMLB
07/28/24New York Mets 0-4 Atlanta BravesMLB
07/27/24New York Mets 8-4 Atlanta BravesMLB
07/26/24New York Mets 3-2 Atlanta BravesMLB

