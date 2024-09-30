How to watch and listen to today's Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Atlanta Braves (88-72) are set to face off against the New York Mets (88-72) at Truist Park on Monday.
Due to the threat of bad weather, MLB has decided to push back the Mets-Braves matchups originally set for Wednesday and Thursday in Atlanta. These games will now be played as part of a traditional doubleheader, starting at 1:10 p.m. ET on Monday. The second game will kick off 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest.
Despite battling injuries all season, the Braves have positioned themselves well. They recently secured a crucial home series win over the Royals, holding them to just five runs. Atlanta is 11 games above .500 at home and needs just one win in this doubleheader to clinch a wildcard spot. However, if they get swept, their postseason hopes will be dashed.
The Mets' season seemed bleak at one point, as they found themselves nearly 10 games below .500, but they’ve turned it around, playing winning baseball ever since. They’ve claimed victory in four of their last five series, although they stumbled against the Brewers over the weekend, dropping two of three games and allowing 14 runs. They avoided a sweep with a 5-0 shutout on Sunday. New York has been strong on the road, sitting five games above .500 away from home.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: ESPN2
Local TV channels: Bally Sports South, Sportsnet New York
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time
The Braves and Mets will hit the diamond at Truist Park for this matchup on Monday, September 30, 2024, with the first pitch at 1:10 pm ET/ 12:40 pm PT in the US.
|Date
|Monday, September 30, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|1:10 pm ET/ 12:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Truist Park
|Location
|Atlanta, Georgia
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets team news & key players
Atlanta Braves
Spencer Schwellenbach will start for Atlanta in game one. Schwellenbach shone in his last outing, limiting this very Mets lineup to just one run over seven innings, earning the win. The rookie has been outstanding all year, with a 2.73 ERA this month and an overall 3.47 ERA and 1.07 WHIP, along with an 8-7 record over 116.2 innings pitched. He has dominated the Mets, holding them to a single run across 14 innings.
Matt Olson has come up big for the Braves in recent weeks, driving in eight RBIs over his last eight games. He’s racked up 21 RBIs with a remarkable 1.01 OPS this month. The 30-year-old slugger has launched 29 home runs with 98 RBIs and a .795 OPS on the season. Olson has been sharp against the Mets, delivering a .909 OPS against them this year.
Braves injury report
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|R. Acuña
|Right fielder
|60-Day Injured List
|Knee
|H. Ynoa
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|A. Perdomo
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|A. Minter
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Hip
|R. Kerr
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|S. Strider
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|M. Riley
|Third baseman
|10-Day Injured List
|Hand
New York Mets
Tylor Megill will take the mound for the New York Mets in game one. Megill impressed in his last start, giving up just one run over four innings against the Phillies, though he didn’t factor into the decision as the Mets eventually secured the win. The seasoned right-hander has been in superb form this month, boasting a stellar 1.80 ERA. On the season, he’s posted a 3.98 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP, with a 4-5 record over 72.1 innings pitched.
Pete Alonso has been solid this month, driving in 12 RBIs with a .752 OPS. The veteran power hitter will be a critical figure as the Mets push toward the postseason. He’s hammered 34 home runs, collected 88 RBIs, and posted a .792 OPS over the course of the season. Against the Braves, Alonso has been particularly effective, driving in eight RBIs with a strong .968 OPS.
Mets injury report
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|S. Reid-Foley
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
|R. Mauricio
|Shortstop
|60-Day Injured List
|Knee
|A. Smith
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|B. Raley
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|K. Senga
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Calf
|J. McNeil
|Second baseman
|10-Day Injured List
|Wrist
|B. Gamel
|Right fielder
|60-Day Injured List
|Knee
Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets Series info
Game 1
|Date
|Monday, September 30, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|1:10 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Braves)
|S. Schwellenbach (8-7)
|Starting Pitcher (Mets)
|T. Megill (4-5)
|TV Channel
|MLB.tv
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
|Date
|Monday, September 30, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|4:50 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Braves)
|C. Sale (18-3)
|Starting Pitcher (Mets)
|TBD
|TV Channel
|MLB.tv
|Livestream
|Fubo
Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|09/25/24
|Atlanta Braves 5-1 New York Mets
|MLB
|07/28/24
|New York Mets 2-9 Atlanta Braves
|MLB
|07/28/24
|New York Mets 0-4 Atlanta Braves
|MLB
|07/27/24
|New York Mets 8-4 Atlanta Braves
|MLB
|07/26/24
|New York Mets 3-2 Atlanta Braves
|MLB