How to watch and listen to Boise State vs Penn State 2024 Fiesta Bowl CFP Quarterfinal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Boise State vs Penn State 2024 Fiesta Bowl game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

In a highly anticipated Fiesta Bowl showdown, the No. 5 Penn State Nittany Lions (12-2) will lock horns with the No. 8 Boise State Broncos (12-1) in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Glendale, Arizona.

The Nittany Lions arrive in the quarterfinals riding high after dismantling 11-seed SMU 38-10 in the opening round. Their defense was sensational, forcing two first-half pick-sixes that effectively sealed the game early.

Boise State, meanwhile, enjoyed a first-round bye, thanks to a stellar 12-1 campaign marred only by a Week 2 loss to the unanimous No. 1 Oregon Ducks. The Broncos dominated their Mountain West schedule, winning every conference game by at least two touchdowns, save for three closer contests.

In a unique twist, these programs will face off for the first time on one of college football's grandest stages. Both teams boast unblemished records in the Fiesta Bowl, with the Nittany Lions and Broncos combining for a perfect 10-0 record in the game since its inception in 1971.

Boise State vs Penn State 2024 Fiesta Bowl CFP Quarterfinal game: Date and kick-off time

The Broncos will take on the Nittany Lions in a highly anticipated 2024 Texas Bowl game on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Date Tuesday, December 31 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue State Farm Stadium Location Glendale, Arizona

Boise State vs Penn State team news & key players

Boise State Broncos news

Boise State's offense revolves around its dynamic running back, Ashton Jeanty, who has enjoyed a historic season. Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, amassed 2,497 rushing yards and found the end zone 29 times. His exceptional play has drawn comparisons to the greatest backs in college football history, as he inches closer to Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record.

Penn State's stout rush defense will face a monumental challenge containing Jeanty, whose blend of power and speed makes him the heart and soul of the Broncos' attack.

Penn State Nittany Lions team news

Penn State's quarterback, Drew Allar, has been a steady presence under center throughout the season. He kicked off the year in style with a three-touchdown performance against West Virginia and continued to impress, throwing for a career-high 3,021 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

However, Allar's performance dipped in the first-round victory over SMU, where he managed just 127 passing yards. Facing a Boise State defense that surrenders 247 passing yards per game, Allar has a prime opportunity to rebound and deliver a statement game. Completing 69% of his passes this season, he has the tools to exploit a secondary that has allowed over 3,200 passing yards.

