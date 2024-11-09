How to watch and listen to Boise State Broncos vs Nevada Wolf Pack 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Boise State versus Nevada NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 12 Boise State Broncos (7-1) are gearing up to host the Nevada Wolf Pack (3-7) in a Mountain West Conference matchup at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Boise State Broncos vs. the Nevada Wolf Pack NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Boise State Broncos vs Nevada Wolf Pack: Date and kick-off time

The Boise State Broncos will take on the Nevada Wolf Pack in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Albertsons Stadium Location Boise, Idaho

How to watch Boise State Broncos vs Nevada Wolf Pack on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Boise State Broncos vs Nevada Wolf Pack

Audio Stream: Home: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE) | Away: 389 (CAR), 979 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Boise State Broncos vs Nevada Wolf Pack team news & key players

Boise State Broncos team news

On Friday, Boise State faced San Diego State and dominated from the start, building a 35-10 lead by halftime and coasting to a 56-24 victory. QB Maddux Madsen threw for 307 yards and delivered four touchdown passes, while Ashton Jeanty powered the rushing attack with 149 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. Ashton Jeanty powers Boise State’s rushing offense and is proving to be a Heisman contender, racking up 1,525 yards and 20 touchdowns on 190 carries. In the receiving lineup, Cameron Camper leads with 527 yards from 32 catches and 4 touchdowns, while Matt Lauter has contributed 315 yards on 26 catches, also finding the end zone 4 times. On the defensive end, Alexander Teubner stands out with a team-high 47 tackles and one interception, closely followed by Ty Benefield, who has tallied 44 tackles and an interception.

Nevada Wolf Pack team news

In their game against Colorado State last Saturday, the Nevada Wolf Pack allowed double-digit points in three of the four quarters, ultimately falling 38-21. QB Brendon Lewis passed for 252 yards with one touchdown and led the ground game with 109 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 14 carries. Savion Red is another key rusher with 708 yards and 8 touchdowns on 112 carries. Defensively, Drue Watts leads with 65 tackles, one interception, and three pass breakups, with Kitan Crawford adding 55 tackles and an interception to the mix. Nevada is currently dealing with injuries to J. O'Rourke, P. Garwo, S. Red, and J. Henry, who are all questionable for the game. Facing a tough Boise State squad, Nevada will need a full-strength lineup to stay competitive.

