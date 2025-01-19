Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens AFC Divisional Round game: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Bills versus Ravens AFC Divisional Round matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Baltimore Ravens head to Buffalo on Sunday night for a marquee showdown in the NFL's Divisional Round at Highmark Stadium, a clash poised to be the centerpiece of the weekend's action.

Fresh off a 28-14 victory over their bitter rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens advanced to the AFC Divisional Round with a dominant performance at home. Baltimore leaned heavily on their powerful ground game and the brilliance of two-time MVP Lamar Jackson to seal the win. With this victory, the Ravens earn a second shot at the Bills this season, looking to secure back-to-back appearances in the AFC Championship.

This matchup promises to be a showdown between two of the NFL’s leading MVP contenders, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, both aiming for their maiden Super Bowl berth. The Ravens already have bragging rights this season, having dismantled the Bills 35-10 in Baltimore earlier in the year.

The Buffalo Bills, seeded second in the AFC, cruised past the Denver Broncos in their Wild Card clash, claiming a resounding 31-7 victory. Despite conceding an early touchdown on Denver’s opening drive, the Bills stormed back to score 31 unanswered points, powered by a balanced offensive display. Buffalo tallied 261 passing yards and 210 rushing yards against a tough Broncos defense to set the stage for this highly anticipated rematch with Baltimore.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens AFC Divisional Round game, plus plenty more.

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens: Date and kick-off time

The Bills will take on the Ravens in a highly anticipated NFL Divisional Round game on Sunday, January 19 at 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Date Sunday, January 19, 2025 kick-off Time 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT Venue Highmark Stadium Location Orchard Park, New York

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens NFL Divisional Round game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (analyst) and Jay Feely (sideline) will serve as the crew in the booth.

Streaming service: Fubo TV, Peacock

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens team news & key players

Buffalo Bills team news

The Bills dominated the Broncos last weekend, showcasing a complete team performance. After giving up an early touchdown, Buffalo's defense tightened, while the offense found its groove. Josh Allen was near-flawless, completing 20 of 26 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns. The rushing attack was spearheaded by James Cook, who tallied 120 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel also contributed, hauling in three catches for 68 yards and a score.

Buffalo’s offense is second in the league, averaging 30.9 points per game, while their defense ranks 11th, allowing 21.6 points per contest. However, the Bills have struggled at times in stopping the run and on third downs, areas they’ll need to shore up against Baltimore’s potent rushing attack. Additionally, linebacker Ray Davis remains questionable due to a concussion.

Bills injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury L. Clark Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Carter Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed T. Steen Offensive Lineman Questionable Foot J. Ross Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Jackson Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring P. Nickerson Defensive Back Questionable Concussion J. Bradberry Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg D. Slay Cornerback Questionable Knee J. Hurts Quarterback Questionable Wrist J. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion R. Johnson Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Allen Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed M. Tuipulotu Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Covey Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Neck N. Dean Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee B. VanSumeren Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee B. Graham Defensive End Injured Reserve Triceps P. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Jobe Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee C. Uzomah Tight End Injured Reserve Abdomen B. Young Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Driscoll Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle

Baltimore Ravens team news

The Ravens delivered on expectations against Pittsburgh, jumping to a commanding 21-0 halftime lead. While the Steelers found some momentum in the third quarter with 14 points, Baltimore never looked in danger of losing control. Lamar Jackson was clinical, completing 16 of 21 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers. On the ground, Derrick Henry was a force to be reckoned with, racking up 186 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Henry's contributions have been vital all season, and his performance will be critical against Buffalo.

Baltimore’s offense is firing on all cylinders, averaging 30.5 points per game, with their defense allowing 21.2 points per contest. Ranked third in the NFL offensively and ninth defensively, the Ravens boast a 13-5 record, including an 11-6-1 mark against the spread. Lamar Jackson has been in stellar form, throwing for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns, and just four interceptions this season. However, wide receiver Zay Flowers is nursing a knee injury, leaving his status uncertain for Sunday.

Ravens injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury C. McDermott Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed L. Murchison Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot B. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Spine A. Jackson Offensive Lineman Questionable Chest E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps K. Leveston Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle D. Kendrick Defensive Back Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Brown Kicker Questionable Hip T. Tomlinson Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Brown Nose Tackle Questionable Shoulder T. Reeder Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring Z. VanValkenburg Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Forristall Tight End Questionable Undisclosed N. Hampton Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral L. Bruss Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - ACL B. Corum Running Back Injured Reserve Forearm J. Dedich Offensive Lineman Questionable Illness A. Witherspoon Cornerback Questionable Thigh

