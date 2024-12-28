Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets 2024 Week 17: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Bills versus Jets 2024 NFL Week 17 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Buffalo Bills have the chance to secure the AFC's No. 2 seed in Week 17 when they host the New York Jets, a team they edged out earlier this season. For the Jets, it’s an opportunity to exact some revenge after falling short in their previous clash with Buffalo.

The two teams last met in Week 6, where the Bills claimed a narrow 23-20 victory, sealed by a clutch field goal from kicker Tyler Bass. Since that matchup, their paths have diverged significantly heading into this rematch at Highmark Stadium.

The Jets have endured a dismal 2-7 run since their Week 6 loss to Buffalo, leaving them bracing for a long offseason filled with more questions than answers. With their playoff hopes extinguished, New York is simply playing for pride in these final games.

Meanwhile, the Bills have soared to a 12-3 record, going 9-1 since their last encounter with the Jets. They have already punched their ticket to the playoffs, but their aspirations for the AFC’s top seed and home-field advantage were dashed when the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the No. 1 spot after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday.

Although the top seed is out of reach, there’s still plenty on the line for Buffalo. With the Baltimore Ravens nipping at their heels at 11-5, locking down the No. 2 seed remains crucial. A victory this weekend would secure that spot, allowing head coach Sean McDermott the flexibility to rest his starters in Week 18 if he chooses.

For the Bills, the stakes are clear: take care of business against the Jets, and they'll lock up the second seed and a favorable position heading into the postseason.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets 2024 Week 17 NFL game, plus plenty more.

Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets: Date and kick-off time

The Bills will take on the Jets in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Buffalo.

Date Sunday, December 29 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Highmark Stadium Location Orchard Park, Buffalo

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 800 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 818 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets team news & key players

Buffalo Bills team news

The Buffalo Bills, on the other hand, hit their stride early in the season, cruising to a 9-2 record across their first 11 games. Their only setbacks came against the Ravens and Texans, but they bounced back with victories over the 49ers and Lions, despite a stumble against the Rams following their bye week.

Facing the Patriots last weekend, Buffalo found themselves trailing 14-7 at halftime. However, the Bills turned things around in the second half, outscoring New England 17-7 to secure a hard-fought 24-21 win. Josh Allen threw for 154 yards with one touchdown and an interception, while James Cook starred with 100 rushing yards and a touchdown, adding 26 receiving yards and another score.

For the Bills, it's been a season of resilience and consistency, while the Jets continue to struggle for answers in what has become yet another disappointing campaign.

Bills injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. McDermott Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed L. Murchison Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot R. Havenstein Offensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder B. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Spine E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps K. Leveston Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle D. Kendrick Defensive Back Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Brown Kicker Questionable Hip T. Tomlinson Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Johnson Safety Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Skowronek Wide Receiver Inactive Hip T. Reeder Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring Z. VanValkenburg Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Forristall Tight End Questionable Undisclosed N. Hampton Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral L. Bruss Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Durden Defensive Tackle Questionable Shoulder

New York Jets team news

The New York Jets have endured another season to forget, with the finish line now in sight. Sitting at 3-8 before their bye week, New York suffered defeats to the Seahawks and Dolphins before finally picking up their fourth win of the season against the Jaguars.

Last Sunday, the Jets faced the Rams but stumbled again, adding another loss to their tally. Despite leading 9-6 heading into the final quarter, New York surrendered 13 unanswered points, ultimately falling 19-9. Aaron Rodgers threw for 256 yards and a touchdown, while Breece Hall managed 52 rushing yards on 14 carries. Davante Adams chipped in with seven receptions for 68 yards and a score.

Jets injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. O'Donnell Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Ojulari Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL E. Demercado Running Back Injured Reserve Back J. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed C. Moore Wide Receiver Questionable Knee - ACL E. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle P. Elflein Center Questionable Calf J. Ledbetter Defensive End Questionable Knee H. Howerton Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed J. Blount Safety Out Ribs A. Hamilton Cornerback Questionable Quadriceps J. Luketa Linebacker Injured Reserve Thigh J. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee X. Thomas Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Jones Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps D. Gardeck Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Prater Kicker Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus W. Hernandez Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee E. Brown Offensive Lineman Questionable Neck B. Nichols Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Benson Running Back Questionable Ankle J. Conner Running Back Questionable Knee G. Swaim Tight End Injured Reserve Concussion M. Bailey Linebacker Out Suspension B. Gillikin Punter Injured Reserve Foot P. Johnson Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee

