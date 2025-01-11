Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos NFL Wild Card Round game: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Bills versus Broncos NFL Wild Card Round matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Buffalo Bills are set to face perhaps their most formidable Wild Card challenge of the Josh Allen era when they host the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

Buffalo wrapped up the regular season with an impressive 13-4 record, including a perfect 8-0 record at home. Despite this, their reward is anything but an easy first-round playoff matchup. Denver boasts a tenacious defense that led the league in sacks with 63, posing a serious threat to Buffalo's explosive offense.

The Broncos (10-7), making their postseason return, enter the playoffs in what can be described as a "nothing to lose" mindset. Surpassing expectations, they rode the wave of a stellar rookie season from quarterback Bo Nix. Remarkably, six of their seven defeats came by just one possession, often a sign of a team outperforming their record.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos NFL Wild Card Round game, plus plenty more.

Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos: Date and kick-off time

The Bills will take on the Broncos in a highly anticipated NFL Wild Card Round game on Sunday, January 12 at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT, at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York State.

Date Sunday, January 12, 2025 kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Highmark Stadium Location Buffalo, New York

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analyst) will serve as the crew in the booth.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos team news & key players

Buffalo Bills team news

It's a rarity in the NFL for a team to enjoy the kind of clean bill of health the Buffalo Bills are carrying into this game. The only player who might be unavailable is return specialist Brandon Codrington, who is nursing a hamstring issue. Even so, there’s optimism regarding his status, as he’s expected to be listed as questionable.

For Buffalo, quarterback Josh Allen has played at an MVP-caliber level for much of the year but hasn't been without the occasional misstep. In an October 6 matchup against the Houston Texans, Allen completed just 30% of his passes in a rare off day. The week prior, the Baltimore Ravens held him under a 60% completion rate with no touchdowns. However, those were early-season struggles, and Allen has since found his groove, entering the playoffs in sizzling form.

In their Week 18 clash against the rival New England Patriots, the Bills rested many starters in a game that held little significance. Buffalo trailed 17-16 heading into the fourth quarter and ultimately fell 23-16. Backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky managed 101 passing yards and a touchdown, while Ray Davis led the ground game with 64 yards on 15 carries. Curtis Samuel topped the receiving charts with seven catches for 52 yards, while Keon Coleman chipped in two receptions for 31 yards.

Bills injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Doyle Offensive Tackle Physically unable to perform Knee S. Buechele Quarterback Injured Reserve Neck T. Clayton Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Edwards Safety Questionable Quadriceps S. Diggs Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL B. Spector Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf D. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Ingram Cornerback Questionable Personal B. Codrington Defensive Back Questionable Hand

Denver Broncos team news

On the other side, the Denver Broncos are equally fortunate in terms of fitness. Their only significant absentee is linebacker Alex Singleton, who has been on injured reserve since September. The injury report features just two players with uncertain availability: reserve cornerback DeMarri Mathis and backup offensive tackle Frank Crum. However, neither sees substantial playing time, meaning the Broncos will essentially field a full-strength squad.

The decision to draft Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft raised plenty of eyebrows. Yet, the rookie exceeded all expectations, guiding Denver to the playoffs. While they couldn't dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, they delivered a commendable performance in their lone competitive clash against them (disregarding Week 18). That narrow defeat was due to a blocked last-second field goal.

In Week 18, Denver faced a depleted Chiefs lineup and breezed through the game. They dominated from start to finish, putting up 24 first-half points en route to a commanding 38-0 victory. Nix shone, passing for 321 yards and four touchdowns while leading the rushing attack with 47 yards on seven carries. Courtland Sutton led the receiving corps, tallying five receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Marvin Mims chipped in with five catches for 51 yards and two scores, and Devaughn Vele added another touchdown reception.

Broncos injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Turner-Yell Safety Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL Q. Bailey Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle D. Mathis Cornerback Questionable Back J. Miller Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed F. Crum Offensive Tackle Questionable Illness J. Reynolds Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed A. Singleton Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Badie Running Back Injured Reserve Back J. Jewell Linebacker Questionable Concussion A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed H. Ndubuisi Defensive Tackle Out Undisclosed

More NFL news and coverage