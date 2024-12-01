Buffalo Bills vs San Francisco 49ers 2024 Week 13: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Bills versus 49ers 2024 NFL Week 13 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Sunday Night Football brings us a highly anticipated clash between the San Francisco 49ers (5-6) and the Buffalo Bills (9-2).

The 49ers find themselves in a rare situation, currently sitting at the bottom of the NFC West. However, there’s still plenty of time for them to turn things around, as they’re only one game behind the 6-5 Rams and Seahawks, with the Cardinals also at 5-6. Coming off back-to-back losses, San Francisco suffered a defeat at home against the Seahawks before being outclassed by the Packers.

On the other hand, the Buffalo Bills are riding high with six consecutive victories. They have built a comfortable four-game lead over the second-place Dolphins in the AFC East. Their only two losses this season came on the road to the Ravens and Texans. At home, the Bills remain perfect with a 5-0 record and will now host a 49ers team that’s in desperate need of a win after slipping to fourth in the NFC West.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Buffalo Bills vs San Francisco 49ers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Buffalo Bills vs San Francisco 49ers: Date and kick-off time

The Bills will take on the 49ers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Buffalo.

Date Sunday, December 1 Kick-off Time 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT Venue Highmark Stadium Location Orchard Park, Buffalo

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs San Francisco 49ers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play announcer), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline reporters) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV, Peacock

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Buffalo Bills vs San Francisco 49ers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 803 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 827 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Buffalo Bills vs San Francisco 49ers team news & key players

Buffalo Bills team news

The Bills are riding high after a win over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, thanks to 262 passing yards and a touchdown from Josh Allen. Allen capped the game with a 26-yard touchdown run.

Allen, who is still in the hunt for his first MVP trophy, has thrown for 2,543 yards, completing 64.0% of his passes, with an 18-5 TD-INT ratio. In addition to his passing prowess, Allen is also the second-leading rusher for the Bills, with 316 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. The top rusher for Buffalo is James Cook, who has accumulated 596 yards at 4.3 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns. As for the receiving corps, Khalil Shakir has been Allen's favorite target, racking up 56 catches for 599 yards and two touchdowns.

Bills injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Milano Linebacker Injured Reserve Biceps T. Doyle Offensive Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee D. Smoot Defensive End Injured Reserve Wrist S. Buechele Quarterback Injured Reserve Neck T. Clayton Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Grable Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Groin D. Kincaid Tight End Out Knee D. Carter Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Wrist S. Diggs Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Coleman Wide Receiver Questionable Wrist B. Spector Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf

San Francisco 49ers team news

In San Francisco's recent loss to Green Bay, backup quarterback Brandon Allen got the start, finishing with 199 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Brock Purdy remains questionable for this matchup after missing the game against the Packers due to a shoulder injury. If Purdy can't go, Allen will get another chance to lead the offense. The 49ers' rushing attack has been less than ideal, with Christian McCaffrey having played in just three games this season. He has only 149 yards, with a high of 79 yards against Seattle. Jordan Mason, who has 711 yards and three touchdowns on the season, is expected to continue getting the bulk of the carries. George Kittle has been the top target in the passing game with 49 receptions for 642 yards and eight touchdowns.

49ers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury J. Moore Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Verrett Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Jackson Defensive Lineman Physically Unable to Perform Knee T. Hufanga Safety Injured Reserve Wrist P. Elflein Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf D. Greenlaw Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Achilles A. Thomas Cornerback Injured Reserve Forearm J. Feliciano Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee E. Mitchell Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring T. Williams Tackle Out Ankle A. Bryant Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed A. Banks Offensive Lineman Out Concussion W. Snead Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Hawkins Safety Questionable Undisclosed C. Luciano Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Luter Cornerback Injured Reserve Pelvis N. Bosa Defensive Lineman Out Hip T. Bethune Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - MCL J. Hargrave Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps B. Purdy Quarterback Questionable Shoulder C. Robinson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Elliott Defensive Lineman Out Concussion C. Conley Wide Receiver Questionable Knee K. Givens Defensive Lineman Questionable Groin D. Flannigan-Fowles Linebacker Questionable Knee B. Aiyuk Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL D. Lenoir Defensive Back Out Knee R. Green Cornerback Questionable Neck M. Wishnowsky Punter Injured Reserve Back

