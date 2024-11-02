Cincinnati Bengals vs Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Week 9: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Bengals versus Raiders 2024 NFL Week 9 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

As the season nears its midway mark, two AFC teams seeking a change in fortunes will clash in Cincinnati, home of Skyline Chili. The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) head east to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (3-5) on Sunday afternoon.

The Bengals are still searching for their first home win after last week's 37-17 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium. Meanwhile, the Raiders fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs in a tight 27-20 contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Cincinnati Bengals vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL game, plus plenty more.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Las Vegas Raiders: Date and kick-off time

The Bengals will take on the Raiders in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date Sunday, November 3 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Paycor Stadium Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Las Vegas Raiders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cincinnati Bengals vs Las Vegas Raiders

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 806 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 816 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Las Vegas Raiders team news & key players

Cincinnati Bengals team news

Last wee's heavy loss to the Eagles saw Joe Burrow complete 26 of 37 passes for 234 yards, managing a touchdown and an interception. The Bengals’ run game struggled, with Chase Brown leading with 32 yards on 12 attempts, though he did find the end zone. Ja’Marr Chase topped the receiving corps with nine catches, including the lone touchdown, while Mike Gesicki led in receiving yards with 73. Defensively, Cam Taylor recorded six tackles and three assists, though the unit failed to tally a sack or interception.

Quietly putting together a solid season, Burrow has completed over 70% of his passes for close to 2,000 yards, with 15 touchdowns and only three interceptions, adding a rushing score as well. Brown leads the ground attack with 359 yards on 78 carries and four touchdowns. Zack Moss has proven to be a reliable second option, rushing 74 times for 242 yards and two touchdowns. As expected, Chase has been Burrow’s top target, with 48 receptions for 674 yards and seven touchdowns. Despite being limited to just five games, Tee Higgins has amassed 341 yards, while Gesicki has become a dependable outlet for Burrow in recent weeks.

Bengals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries T. Karras Center Questionable Knee C. Evans Running Back Injured Reserve Leg C. Ford Guard Questionable Undisclosed M. Murphy Defensive End Questionable Ankle B. Hill Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle T. Higgins Wide Receiver Doubtful Quadriceps D. Smith Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee L. Robinson Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee C. Awuzie Cornerback Injured Reserve Groin N. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Kirkland Guard Injured Reserve Biceps T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. Hill Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL Z. Moss Running Back Doubtful Neck O. Brown Offensive Tackle Doubtful Knee G. Stone Safety Questionable Shin T. Boyd Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder C. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Groin

Las Vegas Raiders team news

Gardner Minshew has completed 138 of 204 passes this season for 1,377 yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions, while facing considerable pressure, having been sacked 22 times. He’s added a modest 46 yards on the ground. Backup Aidan O’Connell has contributed 455 passing yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions across 52 completions on 82 attempts, taking three sacks in the process.

In the rushing department, Alexander Mattison leads the way with 83 carries for 265 yards and three scores. Zamir White (54 carries, 164 yards) and Ameer Abdullah (12 carries, 69 yards, one touchdown) are also contributing. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers has become a reliable target, hauling in 52 receptions for 535 yards and a touchdown. Jakobi Meyers (31 catches, 325 yards, two touchdowns), Tre Tucker (23 receptions, 252 yards, one touchdown), and Mattison (22 catches, 195 yards, one touchdown) have each surpassed 150 receiving yards this season. Kicker Daniel Carlson has been near-perfect, converting all 11 extra points and going 15 of 17 on field goal attempts, with a long of 54 yards.

Raiders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries S. Webb Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL M. Koonce Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee D. Laube Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Foreman Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee T. Fox Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Johanning Guard Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Young Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Wilkins Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot M. Epps Safety Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Parham Guard Questionable Foot M. Webb Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed Z. White Running Back Questionable Quadriceps L. Masterson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee A. O'Connell Quarterback Injured Reserve Thumb A. James Center Out Ankle R. Spillane Linebacker Questionable Knee

