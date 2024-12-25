Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for 2024 NFL Week 17 game

The Seattle Seahawks face a critical Thursday Night Football clash in Week 17 against the Chicago Bears, with their playoff dreams hanging by a thread.
A loss would knock them out of wild card contention entirely, and should the Rams secure a victory over the Cardinals on Saturday night, Seattle's postseason hopes would vanish altogether.
For the Bears, their playoff aspirations have long since ended, but with Caleb Williams under center, they're focused on building momentum for his sophomore season in the league.
Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks: Date and kick-off time
The Bears will take on the Seahawks in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, December 26, at 8:15 pm ET or 5:15 pm PT, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.
|Date
|Thursday, December 26, 2024
|Kick-off Time
|8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT
|Venue
|Soldier Field
|Location
|Chicago, Illinois
How to watch Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks on TV & stream live online
Streaming: Amazon Prime Video
- Broadcasters: Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Kirk Herbstreit providing color commentary. Kaylee Hartung will be on the sidelines.
This is an Amazon Prime Video only broadcast, with the exception of the local Los Angeles and Denver market, where the game can be seen on the FOX affiliate, which is available to stream regionally on Fubo TV (7-day free trial available).
Amazon Prime Video is home of Thursday Night Football in the 2024 NFL season, streaming games in Weeks 2 through 17, except the Thanksgiving night game. That week, Prime Video gets an exclusive Black Friday game to make up for losing Thursday night.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 225 (CAR), 828 (NE) | Home: 226 (CAR), 805 | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks team news & key players
Chicago Bears team news
Chicago enters this matchup at 4-11 after falling 34-17 to Detroit in their most recent outing. The Bears found themselves in a deep 20-0 hole by the second quarter and failed to mount a comeback. They were outgained 475-382, turned the ball over twice without forcing one, and converted just 2 of 10 third downs. Caleb Williams threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, while Keenan Allen stood out with nine catches for 141 yards and a touchdown.
Before that game, the Bears had endured an eight-game skid, with half of those defeats coming by double digits. Offensively, Chicago has managed 18.9 points per game while averaging 191.3 passing yards and 103.2 rushing yards. On defense, they've surrendered 22.8 points per contest. Williams has been a bright spot, completing 62.2% of his passes for 3,271 yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Meanwhile, DJ Moore leads the receiving corps with 83 receptions, 826 yards, and five touchdowns.
