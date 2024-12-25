This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for 2024 NFL Week 17 game

Everything you need to know on how to watch Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 17 game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Seattle Seahawks face a critical Thursday Night Football clash in Week 17 against the Chicago Bears, with their playoff dreams hanging by a thread.

A loss would knock them out of wild card contention entirely, and should the Rams secure a victory over the Cardinals on Saturday night, Seattle's postseason hopes would vanish altogether.

For the Bears, their playoff aspirations have long since ended, but with Caleb Williams under center, they're focused on building momentum for his sophomore season in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 17 game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks: Date and kick-off time

The Bears will take on the Seahawks in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, December 26, at 8:15 pm ET or 5:15 pm PT, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

DateThursday, December 26, 2024
Kick-off Time8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT
VenueSoldier Field
LocationChicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks on TV & stream live online

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

  • Broadcasters: Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Kirk Herbstreit providing color commentary. Kaylee Hartung will be on the sidelines.

This is an Amazon Prime Video only broadcast, with the exception of the local Los Angeles and Denver market, where the game can be seen on the FOX affiliate, which is available to stream regionally on Fubo TV (7-day free trial available).

Amazon Prime Video is home of Thursday Night Football in the 2024 NFL season, streaming games in Weeks 2 through 17, except the Thanksgiving night game. That week, Prime Video gets an exclusive Black Friday game to make up for losing Thursday night.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 225 (CAR), 828 (NE) | Home: 226 (CAR), 805 | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks team news & key players

Chicago Bears team news

Chicago enters this matchup at 4-11 after falling 34-17 to Detroit in their most recent outing. The Bears found themselves in a deep 20-0 hole by the second quarter and failed to mount a comeback. They were outgained 475-382, turned the ball over twice without forcing one, and converted just 2 of 10 third downs. Caleb Williams threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, while Keenan Allen stood out with nine catches for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Before that game, the Bears had endured an eight-game skid, with half of those defeats coming by double digits. Offensively, Chicago has managed 18.9 points per game while averaging 191.3 passing yards and 103.2 rushing yards. On defense, they've surrendered 22.8 points per contest. Williams has been a bright spot, completing 62.2% of his passes for 3,271 yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Meanwhile, DJ Moore leads the receiving corps with 83 receptions, 826 yards, and five touchdowns.

Bears injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
P. ScalesLong SnapperInjured ReserveBack
R. GreenDefensive EndQuestionableUndisclosed
T. StevensonDefensive BackQuestionableShoulder - AC Joint
J. BriskerDefensive BackInjured ReserveConcussion
F. SwainWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
D. ColemanDefensive BackInjured ReserveUpper Body
I. WheelerRunning BackInjured ReserveKnee
N. WebsterWide ReceiverInjured ReserveGroin
J. JohnsonDefensive BackQuestionableIllness
C. JohnsonWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
R. BatesOffensive LinemanInjured ReserveConcussion
B. MurrayOffensive LinemanInjured ReservePectoral
A. OgbongbemigaLinebackerQuestionableHip
T. JenkinsOffensive LinemanQuestionableCalf
A. BillingsDefensive LinemanInjured ReservePectoral
T. HomerRunning BackQuestionableHamstring
B. JonesOffensive LinemanInjured ReserveAnkle
S. CarlsonTight EndInjured ReserveCollarbone
D. CarterWide ReceiverInjured ReserveHamstring
G. DexterDefensive LinemanQuestionableKnee
T. SweeneyTight EndOutUndisclosed
C. WilliamsDefensive TackleQuestionableUndisclosed
T. MooreSafetyQuestionableKnee
E. HicksDefensive BackQuestionableAnkle
G. StromanCornerbackQuestionableShoulder
D. KramerOffensive LinemanQuestionableShoulder

Seattle Seahawks team news

The Seahawks, currently 8-7, come off a narrow 27-24 loss to Minnesota. Seattle held a 24-20 lead late in the fourth quarter but conceded a decisive touchdown to the Vikings. Despite outgaining Minnesota 361-298, Seattle's struggles on third down (2 of 10) and two turnovers proved costly. Geno Smith threw for 314 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba grabbing eight passes for 95 yards and a score.

Prior to that, Seattle dropped a 30-13 contest to Green Bay but had won four straight before their back-to-back losses. The Seahawks’ offense has averaged 22.6 points per game, producing 244.5 passing yards and 91.9 rushing yards. Defensively, they’ve allowed 22.7 points per outing. Smith has been efficient, completing 70.1% of his passes for 3,937 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been a standout target, hauling in 93 catches for 1,089 yards and six touchdowns.

Seahawks injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
M. GotelNose TackleQuestionableNeck
J. ReedFree SafetyInjured ReserveQuadriceps
N. FantTight EndQuestionableKnee
C. YoungNose TackleInjured ReserveKnee
B. JonesNose TackleQuestionableUndisclosed
M. SimmsWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
J. OnujioguLinebackerInjured ReserveUndisclosed
Z. CharbonnetRunning BackQuestionableElbow
N. PickeringDefensive EndQuestionableUndisclosed
D. EskridgeWide ReceiverQuestionableKnee
U. NwosuLinebackerQuestionableWrist
J. SutherlandDefensive BackInjured ReserveUndisclosed
J. ReedNose TackleQuestionableUndisclosed
R. PersonRunning BackQuestionableUndisclosed
G. FantTackleInjured ReserveKnee
K. WalkerRunning BackQuestionableAnkle
D. HallLinebackerQuestionableShoulder
B. RussellTight EndQuestionableFoot
K. WallaceSafetyInjured ReserveAnkle
A. BradfordGuardInjured ReserveAnkle
C. ThompsonWide ReceiverOutShoulder
N. HarrisCenterInjured ReserveAnkle
J. SheriffLinebackerOutUndisclosed
J. PetersTackleQuestionableUndisclosed
O. OluwatimiCenterQuestionableKnee

