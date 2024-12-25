Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for 2024 NFL Week 17 game

Everything you need to know on how to watch Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 17 game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Seattle Seahawks face a critical Thursday Night Football clash in Week 17 against the Chicago Bears, with their playoff dreams hanging by a thread.

A loss would knock them out of wild card contention entirely, and should the Rams secure a victory over the Cardinals on Saturday night, Seattle's postseason hopes would vanish altogether.

For the Bears, their playoff aspirations have long since ended, but with Caleb Williams under center, they're focused on building momentum for his sophomore season in the league.

Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks: Date and kick-off time

The Bears will take on the Seahawks in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, December 26, at 8:15 pm ET or 5:15 pm PT, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Thursday, December 26, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue Soldier Field Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks on TV & stream live online

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Broadcasters: Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Kirk Herbstreit providing color commentary. Kaylee Hartung will be on the sidelines.

This is an Amazon Prime Video only broadcast, with the exception of the local Los Angeles and Denver market, where the game can be seen on the FOX affiliate, which is available to stream regionally on Fubo TV (7-day free trial available).

Amazon Prime Video is home of Thursday Night Football in the 2024 NFL season, streaming games in Weeks 2 through 17, except the Thanksgiving night game. That week, Prime Video gets an exclusive Black Friday game to make up for losing Thursday night.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 225 (CAR), 828 (NE) | Home: 226 (CAR), 805 | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks team news & key players

Chicago Bears team news

Chicago enters this matchup at 4-11 after falling 34-17 to Detroit in their most recent outing. The Bears found themselves in a deep 20-0 hole by the second quarter and failed to mount a comeback. They were outgained 475-382, turned the ball over twice without forcing one, and converted just 2 of 10 third downs. Caleb Williams threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, while Keenan Allen stood out with nine catches for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Before that game, the Bears had endured an eight-game skid, with half of those defeats coming by double digits. Offensively, Chicago has managed 18.9 points per game while averaging 191.3 passing yards and 103.2 rushing yards. On defense, they've surrendered 22.8 points per contest. Williams has been a bright spot, completing 62.2% of his passes for 3,271 yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Meanwhile, DJ Moore leads the receiving corps with 83 receptions, 826 yards, and five touchdowns.

Bears injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury P. Scales Long Snapper Injured Reserve Back R. Green Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed T. Stevenson Defensive Back Questionable Shoulder - AC Joint J. Brisker Defensive Back Injured Reserve Concussion F. Swain Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Coleman Defensive Back Injured Reserve Upper Body I. Wheeler Running Back Injured Reserve Knee N. Webster Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin J. Johnson Defensive Back Questionable Illness C. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Bates Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Concussion B. Murray Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral A. Ogbongbemiga Linebacker Questionable Hip T. Jenkins Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf A. Billings Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral T. Homer Running Back Questionable Hamstring B. Jones Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle S. Carlson Tight End Injured Reserve Collarbone D. Carter Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring G. Dexter Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee T. Sweeney Tight End Out Undisclosed C. Williams Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed T. Moore Safety Questionable Knee E. Hicks Defensive Back Questionable Ankle G. Stroman Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Kramer Offensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder

Seattle Seahawks team news

The Seahawks, currently 8-7, come off a narrow 27-24 loss to Minnesota. Seattle held a 24-20 lead late in the fourth quarter but conceded a decisive touchdown to the Vikings. Despite outgaining Minnesota 361-298, Seattle's struggles on third down (2 of 10) and two turnovers proved costly. Geno Smith threw for 314 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba grabbing eight passes for 95 yards and a score.

Prior to that, Seattle dropped a 30-13 contest to Green Bay but had won four straight before their back-to-back losses. The Seahawks’ offense has averaged 22.6 points per game, producing 244.5 passing yards and 91.9 rushing yards. Defensively, they’ve allowed 22.7 points per outing. Smith has been efficient, completing 70.1% of his passes for 3,937 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been a standout target, hauling in 93 catches for 1,089 yards and six touchdowns.

Seahawks injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Gotel Nose Tackle Questionable Neck J. Reed Free Safety Injured Reserve Quadriceps N. Fant Tight End Questionable Knee C. Young Nose Tackle Injured Reserve Knee B. Jones Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Simms Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Onujiogu Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed Z. Charbonnet Running Back Questionable Elbow N. Pickering Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed D. Eskridge Wide Receiver Questionable Knee U. Nwosu Linebacker Questionable Wrist J. Sutherland Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Reed Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed R. Person Running Back Questionable Undisclosed G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee K. Walker Running Back Questionable Ankle D. Hall Linebacker Questionable Shoulder B. Russell Tight End Questionable Foot K. Wallace Safety Injured Reserve Ankle A. Bradford Guard Injured Reserve Ankle C. Thompson Wide Receiver Out Shoulder N. Harris Center Injured Reserve Ankle J. Sheriff Linebacker Out Undisclosed J. Peters Tackle Questionable Undisclosed O. Oluwatimi Center Questionable Knee

