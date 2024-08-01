How to watch and listen today's Bears vs Texans 2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Bears versus Texans NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The first taste of the 2024 NFL preseason action kicks off on Thursday night, when the Houston Texans face the Chicago Bears in the 2024 Hall of Fame Game.

Searching for their first playoff win since 2011, the Bears are in the midst of an exhaustive revamp. With the No. 1 overall pick, they secured former USC quarterback and highly-coveted prospect Caleb Williams.

The Bears also added Rome Odunze from Washington to boost a fledgling wide receiver room and made D.J. Moore an important offensive presence by extending him for the next four seasons. Chicago ended with 7-10 in 2023, remaining in the playoff race until Week 16.

The Texans, meanwhile, have undergone a remarkable turnaround, thanks in large part to their shrewd selection of C.J. Stroud in the 2023 NFL Draft. The young quarterback from Ohio State has hit the ground running, quickly adapting to the professional ranks and leading the charge for the Texans' resurgence.

With Stroud's sharp decision-making and the abundance of offensive talent surrounding him, including the likes of Dameon Pierce, Robert Woods, and Nico Collins, the Texans were able to flip the script last season, securing a 10-7 record and clinching the AFC South division title

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans: Date and kick-off time

Chicago Bears will take on Houston Texans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Date Thursday, August 1, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium Location Canton, Ohio

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN/ ABC

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)

Streaming service:

Any cable, streaming service that carries ESPN or ABC — or an antenna in the range of a local station — will air the game live.

The 2024 Hall of Fame Game can be streamed by many providers, including Sling, Fubo, ESPN+, YouTube TV, NFL+, DirecTV Stream and Hulu+ Live TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans

Radio: ESPN 1000 (AM 1000, 100.3 FM HD2), LATINO MIX 93.5 FM (Spanish)

ESPN 1000 Broadcasters: Jeff Joniak (play-by-play), Tom Thayer (analyst), Jason McKie (sideline)

Jeff Joniak (play-by-play), Tom Thayer (analyst), Jason McKie (sideline) LATINO MIX 93.5 FM Broadcasters: Omar Ramos (play-by-play), Miguel Esparza (analyst)

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans team news

Chicago Bears team news

Many fans were wondering whether the Bears' No. 1 draft pick, Caleb Williams, would suit up and start at quarterback only two weeks into training camp.

However, Williams will not take to the field on Thursday night, and the Bears will start backup quarterback Tyson Bagent instead after Justin Fields was traded to Pittsburgh Steelers. Fans will have to wait just a little bit longer for Williams to make his professional bow.

Additionally, coach Matt Eberflus indicated that some starters will not participate in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night, but declined to specify who would be excluded. Don't expect guys like 12-year veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen (904 catches for 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns in his career), one of Chicago's high-profile offseason additions, to suit up.

Houston Texans team news

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said, "We'll see," with a smile when asked Monday if second-year quarterback sensation C.J. Stroud will play on Thursday following Monday's training camp practice.

It would be a surprise to see Stroud on the field for the first preseason game of the new season. Like the Bears, it's safe to say the Texans to hold out several key starters, especially veterans.

