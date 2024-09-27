How to watch and listen to Baylor Bears vs BYU Cougars 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Baylor Bears vs BYU Cougars NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The BYU Cougars (4-0) are set to face the Baylor Bears (2-2) at McLane Stadium on Saturday, September 28 in Waco, TX, with kickoff slated for 12:00 pm EDT. This will be the first matchup between BYU and Baylor since the Cougars beat the Bears in double overtime in 2022.

The Cougars have secured victories against Wyoming, SMU, and Kansas State, and they will take on Arizona in their next matchup. BYU is aiming for its first 5-0 start since the 2021 season. Meanwhile, the Bears triumphed over Air Force but suffered a defeat against Colorado and will next play against Iowa State. Baylor has struggled at home recently, losing five of their last seven games.

Baylor Bears vs BYU Cougars: Date and kick-off time

The Bears will take on the Cougars in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Date Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue McLane Stadium Location Waco, Texas

How to watch Baylor Bears vs BYU Cougars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FS1

Broadcasters: Alex Faust (play-by-play) and Robert Smith (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Baylor Bears vs BYU Cougars

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 198 (CAR), 952 (NE) | Away: 143 (CAR), 143 (NE)

Baylor Bears vs BYU Cougars team news & key players

Baylor Bears team news

Sawyer Robertson is completing 64% of his passes for 463 yards, 3 touchdowns, and no interceptions. Josh Cameron and Ashtyn Hawkins have combined for 260 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, while Michael Trigg has registered 10 receptions.

Baylor’s rushing attack is averaging 167 yards per game, with Dawson Pendergrass leading the charge with 157 yards and 1 touchdown. On defense, the Bears are allowing 16.8 points and 280.8 yards per game. Matt Jones tops the team with 38 tackles, Garmon Randolph has notched 2.5 sacks, and Keaton Thomas has recorded 1 interception.

BYU Cougars team news

BYU is aiming for its first 5-0 start since the 2021 season. Jake Retzlaff is connecting on 62.6% of his passes, totaling 990 yards with 9 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Chase Roberts and Darius Lassiter have combined for 425 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns, while Keelan Marion has made 7 catches.

On the ground, the Cougars are averaging 136.3 yards per game, with Retzlaff contributing 103 yards on 28 carries. Defensively, BYU is giving up 12.8 points and 269 yards per game. Harrison Taggart leads the team with 25 tackles, Jack Kelly has recorded 3 sacks, and Marque Collins has secured 1 interception.

