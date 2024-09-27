How to watch and listen to Auburn Tigers vs Oklahoma Sooners 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Auburn Tigers versus Oklahoma Sooners NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Star wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith and the Auburn Tigers (2-2) will take on the Oklahoma Sooners (3-1) this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The visitors will look to bounce back after their first loss of the season. They cruised past Temple in the opener, narrowly avoided an upset against Houston at home, and wrapped up non-conference play with a 34-19 win over Tulane. However, in their SEC debut last week, Oklahoma fell 25-15 at home to a ranked Tennessee team.

Meanwhile, the hosts are aiming for their fourth win of the season. Auburn lost at home to California in their second game after a relatively easy non-conference schedule, but rebounded with a win against New Mexico in week three. Auburn then faced tougher competition and faltered, losing 24-14 at home to Arkansas in their SEC opener.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Auburn Tigers vs. the Oklahoma Sooners NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Auburn Tigers vs Oklahoma Sooners: Date and kick-off time

The Tigers will take on the Sooners in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

Date Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Jordan-Hare Stadium Location Auburn, Alabama

How to watch Auburn Tigers vs Oklahoma Sooners on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (color analyst)

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Auburn Tigers vs Oklahoma Sooners

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 83 (NE), 83 (CAR) | Home: 962 (NE), 192 (CAR) | National: 970 (NE), 380 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Auburn Tigers vs Oklahoma Sooners team news & key players

Auburn Tigers team news

Auburn have been splitting quarterback duties between Hank Brown and Payton Thorne. Brown struggled last week, throwing three interceptions. The freshman has accumulated 403 passing yards with a 6:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Thorne, who sat out in week three against New Mexico, had a solid showing last week, throwing for 213 yards. He’s compiled 700 passing yards this season with a 7:5 TD-to-INT ratio.

The Tigers' ground game, led by Jarquez Hunter, has been a strong point. Hunter impressed with 152 rushing yards in the win over New Mexico and has totaled 340 rushing yards, averaging 7.1 yards per carry. In the receiving corps, four players have surpassed 100 yards this season, with KeAndre Lambert-Smith standing out after posting 156 yards in last week’s loss, bringing his season total to 338 yards. However, Auburn's offense has struggled in their two matchups against power conference foes, California and Arkansas.

Oklahoma Sooners team news

Jackson Arnold has been the driving force behind the Sooners' offense this season, racking up 538 passing yards with seven touchdowns through the air, three interceptions, and a 59.8% completion rate.

Taylor Tatum has contributed 113 rushing yards (averaging 28.3 yards per game) and scored two rushing touchdowns for Oklahoma in 2024. Meanwhile, Jovantae Barnes has totaled 138 rushing yards (averaging 3.5 yards per carry) and found the end zone once in the Sooners' first four games.

