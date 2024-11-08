How to watch and listen to Army Black Knights vs North Texas Mean Green 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Army versus North Texas NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Army Black Knights (8-0, 6-0 AAC) head to DATCU Stadium in Denton, Texas, on Saturday to take on the North Texas Mean Green (5-3, 2-2 AAC) in an American Athletic Conference showdown.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Army Black Knights vs North Texas Mean Green NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Army Black Knights vs North Texas Mean Green: Date and kick-off time

The Army Black Knights will take on North Texas Mean Green in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT at DATCU Stadium in Denton, Texas.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue DATCU Stadium Location Denton, Texas

How to watch Army Black Knights vs North Texas Mean Green on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Broadcasters: Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Kirk Morrison (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Army Black Knights vs North Texas Mean Green

Audio Stream: Home: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE) | Away: 391 (CAR), 981 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Army Black Knights vs North Texas Mean Green team news & key players

Army Black Knights team news

The Black Knights have had a stellar season, standing third in the conference in total yards per game, with much of their production generated through a powerful ground attack. Army averages 340.1 rushing yards per game, with most of that coming from their two primary rushers.

Despite being listed as questionable, quarterback Bryson Daily is anticipated to start for Army. While they rely heavily on their run game, Daily has been a force on the ground, racking up 909 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Running back Kanye Udoh has also been instrumental, tallying 791 yards and nine touchdowns. These two will be looking to extend their dominance on Saturday.

North Texas Mean Green team news

For North Texas, quarterback Chandler Morris has excelled, throwing for 2,873 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while only being sacked nine times in eight games. Running back Shane Porter leads the rushing corps with 307 yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver DT Sheffield has 51 receptions for 690 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Mean Green offense features nine receivers with over 127 yards this season. Defensively, linebacker Jaylen Smith tops the tackle chart with 55 stops, lineman Roderick Brown leads with 3.5 sacks, and safety Evan Jackson has a team-high two interceptions.

