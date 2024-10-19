How to watch and listen to Arkansas Razorbacks vs LSU Tigers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs LSU Tigers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The LSU Tigers (5-1, 2-0 SEC) are set to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 2-1) this Saturday in an SEC showdown.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs LSU Tigers: Date and kick-off time

The Arkansas Razorbacks will take on LSU Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Date Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Location Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs LSU Tigers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Mark Jones (play-by-play) and Roddy Jones (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arkansas Razorbacks vs LSU Tigers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 191 (CAR), 961 (NE) | Home: 384 (CAR), 974 (NE) | National: 388 (CAR), 978 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs LSU Tigers team news & key players

Arkansas Razorbacks team news

The Razorbacks enjoyed a bye week following their significant upset over the Tennessee Volunteers. Arkansas managed to keep the Volunteers scoreless in three out of four quarters while outgaining them 431-332 in total yardage. Junior quarterback Taylen Green threw for 266 yards in the victory, which allowed the home team to control the clock effectively.

The Razorbacks are hopeful that Green will be able to take the field this week after he exited the game against Tennessee with a bone bruise in his knee. The Boise State transfer has thrown for 1,502 yards and rushed for 326 yards, accumulating nine total touchdowns; however, his completion percentage sits below 60 percent, and he has thrown five interceptions. Green's primary receiving options include senior wide receiver Andrew Armstrong (38 receptions for 552 yards) and sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Sategna (21 receptions for 312 yards and one touchdown). The ground game for the Hogs is spearheaded by senior running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, who has amassed 556 rushing yards on 99 carries, scoring ten touchdowns.

LSU Tigers team news

The Tigers triumphed over the Ole Miss Rebels last weekend in a thrilling, back-and-forth contest. Although LSU was slightly outgained in total yards (464-421), they made crucial plays when it counted, including the decisive touchdown in overtime that handed the Rebels their second defeat of the season.

Leading the charge for the Tigers is junior quarterback Garrett Nussemier, who has successfully completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 1,989 yards, with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. His primary receiving threats include senior wide receiver Kyren Lacy (30 receptions for 463 yards and six touchdowns), sophomore wide receiver Aaron Anderson (30 receptions for 452 yards and three touchdowns), and junior tight end Mason Taylor (33 receptions for 323 yards and one touchdown). On the ground, the LSU rushing attack is spearheaded by freshman running back Caden Durham (41 carries for 281 yards and three touchdowns) and senior running back Josh Williams (50 carries for 200 yards and three touchdowns).

