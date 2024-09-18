How to watch and listen to Appalachian State Mountaineers vs South Alabama Jaguars 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Appalachian State vs South Alabama CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Potential fireworks are in the forecast for Thursday night, as the South Alabama Jaguars (1-2) and Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) lock horns in picturesque Boone, North Carolina to get Week 4 underway with a Sun Belt clash.

The Jaguars are brimming with optimism as they prepare for their conference matchup. South Alabama stumbled out of the gate, falling to North Texas and narrowly losing 27-20 on the road against Ohio from the MAC. However, the Jaguars bounced back in a big way, routing Northwestern State 87-10 at home.

Appalachian State, a force to be reckoned with in the Sun Belt, enters the game with a 2-1 record after three contests. The Mountaineers kicked off their campaign by trouncing East Tennessee State 38-10. They were unable to cover the spread in a lopsided 66-20 defeat at the hands of a ranked Clemson team. Undaunted, Appalachian State responded with a hard-fought 21-19 road victory against East Carolina from the AAC.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Appalachian State Mountaineers vs South Alabama Jaguars CFB game, plus plenty more.

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs South Alabama Jaguars: Date and kick-off time

The Mountaineers will take on Jaguars in a highly anticipated CFB game on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina.

Date Thursday, September 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Kidd Brewer Stadium Location Boone, North Carolina

How to watch Appalachian State Mountaineers vs South Alabama Jaguars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Dan Mullen (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch college football games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Appalachian State Mountaineers vs South Alabama Jaguars

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 970 (NE), 380 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs South Alabama Jaguars team news & key players

Appalachian State Mountaineers team news

Joey Aguilar is emerging as one of the top quarterbacks in the Sun Belt Conference. The senior from Appalachian State has had an impressive 2023 season, despite facing challenges against Clemson, where he threw for 214 yards. He quickly bounced back in his last game, amassing 424 passing yards in a standout performance. Overall, Aguilar has racked up 965 passing yards this season, maintaining a solid 5:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

The Mountaineers' offense will utilize a diverse ground game, distributing carries among several running backs. Leading the charge is Anderson Castle, who has accumulated 148 rushing yards. Kanye Roberts poses a significant threat but has been somewhat limited, managing only 63 yards over three games. Kaedin Robinson, a senior wide receiver, is proving difficult to defend; he had an outstanding 905 receiving yards last season and has already tallied 290 receiving yards early this year.

South Alabama Jaguars team news

Freshman quarterback Gio Lopez has been the driving force behind South Alabama's high-powered offense this season. Despite a tough loss against North Texas in which he threw for an impressive 432 yards, Lopez bounced back with a strong performance last week, showcasing his impressive 7:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio and 689 passing yards on the year.

Although dealing with a nagging toe injury, Lopez is expected to take the field and continue his stellar play. The Jaguars' ground game has also been a key factor in their success, led by sophomore running back Fluff Bothwell's 143-yard outburst last week, bringing his season total to 243 rushing yards. Junior Kentrel Bullock will also factor into the rushing attack, having already amassed 158 yards on the ground.

Senior wide receiver Jamaal Pritchett has emerged as one of the top pass-catchers in the Sun Belt, hauling in 197 yards in the opener and totaling 286 receiving yards so far this season. As a unit, the South Alabama offense has been averaging a staggering 512 yards per game, despite the team's two losses.

