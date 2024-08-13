This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Los Angeles AngelsGetty images
Listen to live play-by-play for $1 on
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch and listen to today's Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The 2024 MLB action continues on Tuesday as the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Los Angeles Angels in game two of a three-game American League contest at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Watch Angels vs Blue Jays live with a 7-day free trial on Fubo
Sign up now

The Blue Jays are having a disappointing campaign. They’ve lost three of their previous four series while going 5-8 in the process, but they came out on top 4-2 in game one against the Angels thanks to the pitching heroics of Bowden Francis. Meanwhile, the Angels’ iffy form continues as they look to bounce back from the narrow loss last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv (free-to-air)

Local TV channel: Bally Sports West (BSW) and Sportnet (Canada)

Streaming service: Fubo

Watch Angels vs Blue Jays live with a 7-day free trial on Fubo
Sign up now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays will hit the diamond at Angel Stadium of Anaheim for this matchup on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, with the first pitch at 9:38 pm ET/ 6:38 pm PT in the US.

DateTuesday, August 13, 2024
First-Pitch Time9:38 pm ET/ 6:38 pm PT
VenueAngel Stadium of Anaheim
LocationAnaheim, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays team news

Los Angeles Angels team news & players to watch

Carson Fulmer is set to get the nod on Tuesday, and the 30-year-old right-hander is 0-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in five starts and 24 relief appearances (67.1 IP) on the year.

Zach Neto leads Los Angeles in runs batted in with 61 while batting .261, which is also best on the team. Nolan Schanuel has racked up 96 hits this season and has an OBP of .341. He's slugging .368 on the year.

Los Angeles Angels injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
P. SandovalStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
L. RengifoThird baseman10-Day Injured ListWrist
K. CáceresRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListLat
J. CisneroRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListShoulder
R. StephensonRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListShoulder
A. WantzRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow

Toronto Blue Jays team news & players to watch

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman on Tuesday. The 33-year-old right-hander carries a 10-8 record with a 4.42 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 23 starts (132.1 IP) this season.

Vladimir Guerrero paces the Blue Jays with 23 home runs and 76 runs batted in, while accumulating a team-high batting average of .321. George Springer is hitting .222 with 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 45 walks.

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
B. BichetteShortstop10-Day Injured ListCalf
J. RomanoRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
L. De Los SantosShortstop7-Day Injured ListUndisclosed

Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
08/13/24C. Fulmer (0-2)K. Gausman (10-8)
08/14/24T. Anderson (9-10)J. Berrios (10-9)

Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record

DateMatchCompetition
08/13/24Angels 2-4 Blue JaysMLB
07/30/23Blue Jays 2-3 AngelsMLB
07/30/23Blue Jays 6-1 AngelsMLB
07/29/23Blue Jays 4-1 AngelsMLB
04/10/23Angels 11-12 Blue JaysMLB

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement