How to watch and listen to today's Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The 2024 MLB action continues on Tuesday as the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Los Angeles Angels in game two of a three-game American League contest at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.
The Blue Jays are having a disappointing campaign. They’ve lost three of their previous four series while going 5-8 in the process, but they came out on top 4-2 in game one against the Angels thanks to the pitching heroics of Bowden Francis. Meanwhile, the Angels’ iffy form continues as they look to bounce back from the narrow loss last time out.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv (free-to-air)
Local TV channel: Bally Sports West (BSW) and Sportnet (Canada)
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch time
The Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays will hit the diamond at Angel Stadium of Anaheim for this matchup on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, with the first pitch at 9:38 pm ET/ 6:38 pm PT in the US.
|Date
|Tuesday, August 13, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:38 pm ET/ 6:38 pm PT
|Venue
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Location
|Anaheim, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024.
Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays team news
Los Angeles Angels team news & players to watch
Carson Fulmer is set to get the nod on Tuesday, and the 30-year-old right-hander is 0-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in five starts and 24 relief appearances (67.1 IP) on the year.
Zach Neto leads Los Angeles in runs batted in with 61 while batting .261, which is also best on the team. Nolan Schanuel has racked up 96 hits this season and has an OBP of .341. He's slugging .368 on the year.
Los Angeles Angels injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|P. Sandoval
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|L. Rengifo
|Third baseman
|10-Day Injured List
|Wrist
|K. Cáceres
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Lat
|J. Cisnero
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
|R. Stephenson
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
|A. Wantz
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
Toronto Blue Jays team news & players to watch
The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman on Tuesday. The 33-year-old right-hander carries a 10-8 record with a 4.42 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 23 starts (132.1 IP) this season.
Vladimir Guerrero paces the Blue Jays with 23 home runs and 76 runs batted in, while accumulating a team-high batting average of .321. George Springer is hitting .222 with 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 45 walks.
Toronto Blue Jays injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|B. Bichette
|Shortstop
|10-Day Injured List
|Calf
|J. Romano
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|L. De Los Santos
|Shortstop
|7-Day Injured List
|Undisclosed
Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|08/13/24
|C. Fulmer (0-2)
|K. Gausman (10-8)
|08/14/24
|T. Anderson (9-10)
|J. Berrios (10-9)
Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|08/13/24
|Angels 2-4 Blue Jays
|MLB
|07/30/23
|Blue Jays 2-3 Angels
|MLB
|07/30/23
|Blue Jays 6-1 Angels
|MLB
|07/29/23
|Blue Jays 4-1 Angels
|MLB
|04/10/23
|Angels 11-12 Blue Jays
|MLB