How to watch and listen to today's Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The 2024 MLB action continues on Tuesday as the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Los Angeles Angels in game two of a three-game American League contest at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

The Blue Jays are having a disappointing campaign. They’ve lost three of their previous four series while going 5-8 in the process, but they came out on top 4-2 in game one against the Angels thanks to the pitching heroics of Bowden Francis. Meanwhile, the Angels’ iffy form continues as they look to bounce back from the narrow loss last time out.

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv (free-to-air)

Local TV channel: Bally Sports West (BSW) and Sportnet (Canada)

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays will hit the diamond at Angel Stadium of Anaheim for this matchup on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, with the first pitch at 9:38 pm ET/ 6:38 pm PT in the US.

Date Tuesday, August 13, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:38 pm ET/ 6:38 pm PT Venue Angel Stadium of Anaheim Location Anaheim, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays team news

Los Angeles Angels team news & players to watch

Carson Fulmer is set to get the nod on Tuesday, and the 30-year-old right-hander is 0-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in five starts and 24 relief appearances (67.1 IP) on the year.

Zach Neto leads Los Angeles in runs batted in with 61 while batting .261, which is also best on the team. Nolan Schanuel has racked up 96 hits this season and has an OBP of .341. He's slugging .368 on the year.

Los Angeles Angels injury report

Player Position Injury Status Injury P. Sandoval Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow L. Rengifo Third baseman 10-Day Injured List Wrist K. Cáceres Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Lat J. Cisnero Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Shoulder R. Stephenson Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Shoulder A. Wantz Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow

Toronto Blue Jays team news & players to watch

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman on Tuesday. The 33-year-old right-hander carries a 10-8 record with a 4.42 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 23 starts (132.1 IP) this season.

Vladimir Guerrero paces the Blue Jays with 23 home runs and 76 runs batted in, while accumulating a team-high batting average of .321. George Springer is hitting .222 with 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 45 walks.

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

Player Position Injury Status Injury B. Bichette Shortstop 10-Day Injured List Calf J. Romano Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow L. De Los Santos Shortstop 7-Day Injured List Undisclosed

Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team 08/13/24 C. Fulmer (0-2) K. Gausman (10-8) 08/14/24 T. Anderson (9-10) J. Berrios (10-9)

Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 08/13/24 Angels 2-4 Blue Jays MLB 07/30/23 Blue Jays 2-3 Angels MLB 07/30/23 Blue Jays 6-1 Angels MLB 07/29/23 Blue Jays 4-1 Angels MLB 04/10/23 Angels 11-12 Blue Jays MLB

