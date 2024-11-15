How to watch and listen to Alabama Crimson Tide vs Mercer Bears 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Alabama Crimson Tide versus Mercer Bears NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

After a challenging October, the Alabama Crimson Tide appear to have hit their stride, bouncing back from a rough patch that saw them go 2-2 and watch their national championship hopes take a hit.

However, with the expanded playoff format, Alabama’s second loss didn’t end their season—though it did mean they now have zero room for mistakes. Since that setback against Tennessee in Knoxville, the Crimson Tide has roared back with commanding victories over ranked teams, toppling Missouri and LSU with authority.

Their 42-13 victory in Baton Rouge last week might be Alabama's most impressive showing this season, arguably even more remarkable than their home triumph over Georgia at the end of September.

Currently holding a 7-2 record, Alabama is in a strong position, seemingly in control of their own path to the College Football Playoff and standing a good chance of reaching Atlanta for the SEC Championship, assuming results play out as expected.

But Mercer won't be a pushover. Ranked ninth in the FCS and likely to clinch the Southern Conference title, the Bears are no strangers to competition and will bring some fight of their own to this weekend’s matchup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Alabama Crimson Tide vs Mercer Bears NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Mercer Bears: Date and kick-off time

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on Mercer Bears in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL.

Date Saturday, November 16, 2024 Kick-off Time 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT Venue Bryant-Denny Stadium Location Tuscaloosa, AL

How to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Mercer Bears on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SEC Network

Broadcasters: Jay Alter (play-by-play) and Rocky Boiman (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Alabama Crimson Tide vs Mercer Bears

Audio Stream: Home: 191 (CAR), 191 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Mercer Bears team news & key players

Alabama Crimson Tide team news

Jalen Milroe led the way for Alabama (7-2) with four rushing touchdowns, putting on a show at Tiger Stadium with 185 rushing yards on just 12 carries. Milroe also contributed through the air, completing 12 of 18 passes for 109 yards.

Behind Milroe, quarterback Ty Simpson is a former five-star prospect who has had limited action this season. Expected to compete for the starting job next year, Simpson has appeared in four games, connecting on 9 of 14 passes for 96 yards.

Though Ryan Williams was Alabama's crown jewel in the 2024 wide receiver class, Caleb Odom has also gained attention with his unique skills. Odom hasn’t yet made a huge impact in the passing game, but his playing time has been on the rise, especially since Cole Adams' season-ending injury has opened up more opportunities for him.

Running back Richard Young missed part of the season due to an injury sustained against Wisconsin, placing him as the third option behind Justice Haynes and Jam Miller. However, Young has made the most of his chances, impressing when called upon.

Mercer Bears team news

The Crimson Tide secured their second consecutive victory over a ranked opponent, topping former No. 13, now No. 22, LSU with a decisive 42-13 win.

For Mercer, senior running back Dwayne McGee has become the centerpiece of their offense. The Kissimmee, Florida native has racked up 933 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this season, averaging 93.3 yards per game on the ground. The Bears are expected to focus on establishing a ground game with McGee leading the charge.

On defense, few teams have managed to handle Brayden Manley on the line. Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 245 pounds, Manley leads Mercer in tackles-for-loss (13.5) and sacks (7). Alongside Andrew Zock, he’s one of only two linemen on the team with over five sacks and more than 10 tackles-for-loss, making them a formidable duo in the trenches.

