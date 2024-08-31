How to watch and listen today's Alabama Crimson Tide vs Western Kentucky 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Alabama vs Western Kentucky CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will open the post-Nick Saban era at home on Saturday against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Alabama finished the 2023 season with a 12-2 record, going undefeated in SEC play at 8-0. They claimed the SEC Championship by defeating #1 Georgia, ending the Bulldogs' hopes of a three-peat. However, the Crimson Tide's journey was cut short in the Rose Bowl, which doubled as the CFP semifinals, where they suffered a 27-20 overtime loss to eventual national champion Michigan.

Western Kentucky have won eight or nine games in four of their past five seasons under head coach Tyson Helton, but it is still looking for its first Conference USA title since 2016. This is the first meeting between these teams since Alabama breezed to a 38-10 victory in 2016.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Alabama Crimson Tide vs Western Kentucky CFB game, plus plenty more.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Western Kentucky: Date and kick-off time

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on Western Kentucky in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Date Saturday, August 31, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Bryant-Denny Stadium Location Tuscaloosa, Alabama

How to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Western Kentucky on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Alabama Crimson Tide vs Western Kentucky

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 81 (NE), 81 (CAR) | Away: -- (NE), 996 (CAR)

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Western Kentucky team news

Alabama Crimson Tide team news

For the first time in years, there's considerable uncertainty surrounding the Alabama program. With Nick Saban stepping down, Kalen DeBoer has taken the reins as head coach. Known for his explosive offenses at Washington, where he guided them to the CFP title game last season, DeBoer is set to bring his high-scoring approach to Tuscaloosa.

Jalen Milroe returns as the starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide. The junior QB is a dynamic playmaker, sure to feature prominently in highlight reels this season. Last year, Milroe was the epitome of a boom-or-bust player, capable of making spectacular plays but also prone to costly errors. The hope is that DeBoer can harness his talent and transform Alabama’s offense into one of the nation’s best.

The Tide face challenges at the skill positions, having lost their top two rushers and leading three receivers from last year's high-octane offense. However, with four starters returning on the offensive line, the transition should be smoother.

On the defensive side, Kane Wommack steps in as Alabama's new defensive coordinator. Alabama's defense has always been a force, and last season was no exception. The Crimson Tide bring back six starters from last year's squad, which ranked in the top 15 against the pass—a strength that will be crucial against Western Kentucky's pass-heavy offense.

Western Kentucky team news

Tyson Helton returns for his sixth season at the helm of Western Kentucky, having secured winning records in four of his previous five campaigns. Once again, the Hilltoppers are poised to be strong contenders for the CUSA title.

The offense, which was the backbone of the team last year, sees nine starters returning. However, they face the challenge of replacing quarterback Austin Reed and wide receiver Malachi Corley, who racked up 984 yards and 11 touchdowns before being picked on day two of the NFL Draft.

Stepping into the quarterback role is transfer TJ Finley, who previously played at LSU, Auburn, and Texas State. Finley was a standout at Texas State last season, orchestrating one of the most potent passing offenses in the Group of 5. With Finley under center, the Hilltoppers' offense is expected to maintain its high level of production.

Defensively, the team returns just five starters, including their top pass rusher and three of their four leading tacklers from last year.

