How to watch and listen today's Alabama Crimson Tide vs South Florida Bulls 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The South Florida Bulls head to Tuscaloosa this Saturday to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in a Week 2 non-conference clash between AAC and SEC foes.

In Week 1, South Florida cruised past Bethune-Cookman, an FCS opponent, despite having the ball for only 22 minutes. The Bulls outclassed the Wildcats, outgaining them 403-170 in total yards and winning by 45 points.

On the other hand, Kalen DeBoer passed his first test with flying colors as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide as they dominated in their opener, securing a 63-point blowout over Western Kentucky, with a staggering 600-145 edge in total yardage.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs South Florida Bulls: Date and kick-off time

Alabama Crimson Tide vs South Florida Bulls: Date and kick-off time

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the South Florida Bulls in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Date Saturday, September 7, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Bryant-Denny Stadium Location Tuscaloosa, Alabama

How to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs South Florida Bulls on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Alabama Crimson Tide vs South Florida Bulls

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 192 (CAR), 962 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream college football games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs South Florida Bulls team news & key players

Alabama Crimson Tide team news

Stepping into Nick Saban's shoes is no small task for DeBoer, but so far, he’s made quite an impression. Alabama wrapped up the '24 recruiting class on a strong note and then steamrolled WKU 63-0 in their opener.

DeBoer's influence on the offense was immediately evident, with quarterback Jalen Milroe orchestrating a unit that averaged 9.2 yards per play, racking up 600 total yards on just 65 plays. sophomore Justin Haynes assumed RB1 duties and stole the show as well by running for 102 yards and one rushing TD.

The receiving corps, while lacking experience, is spearheaded by five-star freshman Ryan Williams, and the offensive line remains a bit of an unknown. On defense, the linebackers will be the backbone, with Deontae Lawson (67 tackles, 3 sacks) and Jihaad Campbell (66 tackles) returning, and redshirt freshman Qua Russaw looking ready to shine after an impressive Week 1.

South Florida Bulls team news

The USF offense was on fire during the 2023-24 season, racking up 415 points (an average of 31.8 per game). They bring back most of their key contributors, including junior quarterback Byrum Brown, who will have the advantage of a solid receiving corps, headlined by senior wideout Sean Atkins and Purdue transfer Rahmaan-Abdur Yaseen. On the ground, the Bulls will lean on their trio of senior running backs: Nay’Quan Wright, Kelley Joiner, and Ta'Ron Keith, a transfer from Bowling Green.

Defensively, South Florida had its struggles, surrendering at least 31 points on five occasions last season, though they showed some promise. They frequently penetrated opposing backfields, registering 98 tackles for loss (11th nationally), but only managed 23 sacks (1.6 per game). Cornerback Aamaris Brown and linebacker Jhalyn Shuler return to anchor the defensive unit.

