How to watch and listen to Akron Zips vs Toledo Rockets 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Toledo Rockets (7-4, 4-3 MAC) head to InfoCision Stadium on Tuesday to square off against the Akron Zips (3-8, 2-5 MAC) in a Mid-American Conference showdown. This marks the final regular-season game for both squads.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Akron Zips vs Toledo Rockets NCAAF game, plus plenty more.
Akron Zips vs Toledo Rockets: Date and kick-off time
The Zips will take on the Rockets in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, OH.
|Date
|Tuesday, November 26, 2024
|Kick-off Time
|7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|InfoCision Stadium
|Location
|Akron, OH
How to watch Akron Zips vs Toledo Rockets on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ESPN2
Streaming service: FuboTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Akron Zips vs Toledo Rockets
SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.
Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Akron Zips vs Toledo Rockets team news & key players
Akron Zips team news
For the Zips, quarterback Ben Finley has thrown for 2,410 yards, 14 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, completing 55.2% of his passes. Jordan Simmons leads the rushing attack with 664 yards at an efficient 6.0 yards per carry. The primary target in the passing game has been Adrian Norton, who has hauled in 831 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, averaging an impressive 19.3 yards per reception.
On defense, linebacker Bryan McCoy has been a tackling machine, racking up 103 stops—35 more than any other Zip. Lineman CJ Nunnally IV has a team-high 5.0 sacks, while three different players share the lead with one interception each.
Toledo Rockets team news
Tucker Gleason, Toledo's quarterback, has thrown for 2,168 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 60.5% of his passes. However, he sustained an injury in the previous game and is listed as questionable. If Gleason is unavailable, John Alan Richter, who has completed 64.2% of his throws for 497 yards and four touchdowns, is expected to take the reins.
On the ground, Connor Walendzak leads the Rockets with 370 rushing yards, though he averages only 3.6 yards per carry. Jerjuan Newton has been Toledo's standout receiver, amassing 868 yards and 10 touchdowns with an impressive average of 15.5 yards per catch. Defensively, Maxen Hook leads the team with 104 tackles, while Anthony Dunn Jr. has recorded a team-high 4.0 sacks. Safety Braden Awls tops the interceptions chart with three.
More college football news and coverage
- How to watch and live stream college football in 2024
- Top storylines to watch in college football during the 2024 season
- Five names to follow from Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List
- How the 12-team College Football Playoff will work: Rules, dates, more
- Top College Football Freshmen in Best Positions to make an impact in 2024