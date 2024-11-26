How to watch and listen to Akron Zips vs Toledo Rockets 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Akron Zips vs Toledo Rockets NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Toledo Rockets (7-4, 4-3 MAC) head to InfoCision Stadium on Tuesday to square off against the Akron Zips (3-8, 2-5 MAC) in a Mid-American Conference showdown. This marks the final regular-season game for both squads.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Akron Zips vs Toledo Rockets NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Akron Zips vs Toledo Rockets: Date and kick-off time

The Zips will take on the Rockets in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, OH.

Date Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue InfoCision Stadium Location Akron, OH

How to watch Akron Zips vs Toledo Rockets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Akron Zips vs Toledo Rockets

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Akron Zips vs Toledo Rockets team news & key players

Akron Zips team news

For the Zips, quarterback Ben Finley has thrown for 2,410 yards, 14 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, completing 55.2% of his passes. Jordan Simmons leads the rushing attack with 664 yards at an efficient 6.0 yards per carry. The primary target in the passing game has been Adrian Norton, who has hauled in 831 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, averaging an impressive 19.3 yards per reception.

On defense, linebacker Bryan McCoy has been a tackling machine, racking up 103 stops—35 more than any other Zip. Lineman CJ Nunnally IV has a team-high 5.0 sacks, while three different players share the lead with one interception each.

Toledo Rockets team news

Tucker Gleason, Toledo's quarterback, has thrown for 2,168 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 60.5% of his passes. However, he sustained an injury in the previous game and is listed as questionable. If Gleason is unavailable, John Alan Richter, who has completed 64.2% of his throws for 497 yards and four touchdowns, is expected to take the reins.

On the ground, Connor Walendzak leads the Rockets with 370 rushing yards, though he averages only 3.6 yards per carry. Jerjuan Newton has been Toledo's standout receiver, amassing 868 yards and 10 touchdowns with an impressive average of 15.5 yards per catch. Defensively, Maxen Hook leads the team with 104 tackles, while Anthony Dunn Jr. has recorded a team-high 4.0 sacks. Safety Braden Awls tops the interceptions chart with three.

