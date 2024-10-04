How to watch and listen to Air Force Falcons vs Navy Midshipmen 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Air Force Falcons vs Navy Midshipmen NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Navy Midshipmen and Air Force Falcons will clash on Saturday in Week 6 college football action at Falcon Stadium.

This iconic rivalry not only highlights the athletic prowess of both teams but also reflects the honor and heritage of these esteemed military academies. Fans can expect an electrifying contest full of intensity and high stakes, making it a must-see for any football follower.

Both squads come into this game with distinct goals. The Navy Midshipmen, boasting a 4-0 start, hope to keep their winning streak alive and build on their early success.

Meanwhile, the Air Force Falcons, currently sitting at 1-3, are looking to reverse their fortunes after a tough start to the season. The question remains—can Air Force put up a strong fight in this first chapter of the battle for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy against Navy in Week 6?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Air Force Falcons vs Navy Midshipmen NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Air Force Falcons vs Navy Midshipmen: Date and kick-off time

The Falcons will take on the Midshipmen in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.

Date Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Michie Stadium Location West Point, New York

How to watch Air Force Falcons vs Navy Midshipmen on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Rich Waltz (play-by-play) and Ross Tucker (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Air Force Falcons vs Navy Midshipmen

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 202 (CAR), 964 (NE) | Home: 384 (CAR), 974 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Air Force Falcons vs Navy Midshipmen team news & key players

Air Force Falcons team news

The Falcons are coming off a 31-19 defeat to the Wyoming Cowboys. In that contest, John Busha completed 6 of his 13 passes, accumulating 115 yards without any touchdowns or interceptions. On the ground, he carried the ball 19 times but managed just 30 rushing yards.

Meanwhile, Aiden Calvert made the most of his three carries, racking up 54 yards (averaging an impressive 18.0 yards per attempt) and scoring a touchdown. Cade Harris led the air attack, hauling in five catches on seven targets for 106 receiving yards.

Navy Midshipmen team news

The Navy Midshipmen have secured victories over Memphis and UAB and now turn their attention to Charlotte in hopes of achieving their first 5-0 start since 2017. Blake Horvath has been efficient, completing 68.2% of his passes for 637 yards, seven touchdowns, and just one interception. Eli Heidenreich and Brandon Chatman have combined for 480 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, while Nathan Kent has chipped in with two catches.

On the ground, the Midshipmen are averaging a dominant 287.3 rushing yards per game, with Horvath leading the charge at 450 yards and eight touchdowns. Defensively, Navy is giving up 23.5 points and 424.3 total yards per outing. Colin Ramos tops the team with 51 tackles, Justin Reed has recorded three sacks, and Rayuan Lane III has added an interception.

